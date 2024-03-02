Constantine 2: Tilda Swinton Addresses Potential Return for Keanu Reeves Sequel

John Constantine has had a unique tenure across movies and television, with the DC/Vertigo character appearing in a number of adaptations over the years. One of the most buzzed about is easily 2005's Constantine, which starred beloved actor Keanu Reeves in a loose adaptation of the lore. In recent years, there has been conversation about a potential Constantine sequel, which would see Reeves reprise his role and Francis Lawrence return as director. While recent comments have indicated that the Constantine sequel might no longer be in development, the potential that the project could see the light of day has delighted some fans. Tilda Swinton, who portrayed the angel Gabriel in 2005's Constantine, recently addressed the possibility in an interview with Inverse.

"I'm sorry to have to tell you that I know nothing about this sequel except that I've heard it's happening," Swinton explained. "Unless they're very late in calling me, I don't think Gabriel will be flapping his/her wings. I did hear a rumor, I don't know if you heard it, that Keanu was going to play Gabriel. Which would be beautiful."

Will Keanu Reeves Return as Constantine?

There's been scuttlebutt around a Constantine sequel for several years now, with co-star Peter Stormare previously indicating in 2020 that some sort of follow-up was in the works. Reeves has openly expressed a desire to return to the role. Although that film exists within its own canon separate from the main DC Universe, DC's "Elseworlds" branding would easily allow for it to exist alongside other standalone projects like 2024's Joker: Folie a Deux and 2025's The Batman Part II.

"Unfortunately, I don't even remember who has it, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with Constantine being a part of Vertigo, which is a part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes," Lawrence said in a 2020 interview. "You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that. Right now, we don't have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer. We all investigated it, but I think it's kind of crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to do another Constantine, and us wanting to do another Constantine, and people are like, "Uh, no, we got other plans." We'll see what happens."

Do you hope that the Constantine sequel becomes a reality? Would you want to see Tilda Swinton return as Gabriel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!