SDCC 2024: Transformers One Releases New Trailer

Transformers One has released a new trailer as part of the jam packed San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend! Straight from their panel in Hall H, the film revealed the latest footage from Transformers One and also confirmed that cast member Steve Buscemi will be voicing Starscream in the film! Check it out below! Transformers will be returning to screens with a brand new animated feature film going all the way back to the beginning of Optimus Prime and Megatron’s story. Featuring a new story that fills in the time before they became the Autobot and Deception leaders that we see them in the franchise later, the new film has dropped a new look at what to expect with a brand new trailer showcasing more of the big time action we’ll get to see when it hits.

Although it’s not set to debut until later this Fall, the first reactions to Transformers One have been highly positive among those who have been able to see it thus far. As part of their special panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Transformers One has dropped a new trailer for the film that further teases the new story we’ll be seeing in animated form. You can check out the newest trailer for Transformers One below ahead of its full launch this September:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Does Transformers One Come Out?

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) with a screenplay from Andrew Barrer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Gabriel Ferrari (No Exit), and Steve Desmond (Knock at the Cabin) for Paramount Animation with animation by Industrial Light & Magic, Transformers One releases on September 20th. The film features the main cast of Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Autobot Alpha Trion.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set as producer for Di Vonaventura Pictures, live-action Transformers film director Michael Bay is on board as producer as well with Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. As for what to expect from the new Transformer One animated film, the synopsis for it teases it as such:

“TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.”