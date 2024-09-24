The Creep Tapes Co-Creator Mark Duplass Wants to Play Peachfuzz Until He Dies (Exclusive)

Mark Duplass debuted as the freaky "Peachfuzz" character in 2014's Creep, which he developed with director Patrick Brice, with the film's unsettling blend of horror and humor inspiring the 2017 sequel Creep 2. After years of fans wondering what the future of the character could be, the six-episode TV series The Creep Tapes is set to debut on Shudder in November, but as for whether the project is meant to be the sendoff to his creepy killer, Duplass recently teased he wants to play the figure as long as he's still breathing. The Creep Tapes debuts on Shudder on November 15th. Until then, fans can tune into the all-new series Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal, which Duplass produced and is now streaming on Hulu.

While speaking to ComicBook about Out There and when asked if The Creep Tapes is meant to serve as the conclusion to Peachfuzz's journey, Duplass teased, "Wouldn't you like to know? This is the character that I love to play and if I can find ways to play this until I die, I will."

The original Creep had its world premiere at the 2014 South by Southwest Film Festival, depicting a character (Duplass) who hired a cameraman (Brice) to film his daily activities, claiming the footage was meant to be for his unborn son, as he had a terminal illness. The further into their journey the two got, the more bizarre behavior started to unfold, including the man sporting a wolf mask and referring to himself as Peachfuzz. Fans were kept guessing until the final scenes whether this man was merely socially awkward or actually had sinister intentions, though ultimately learned how lethal he could be. Creep 2 depicted another unlikely cameraperson who crossed paths with Peachfuzz.

Shudder describes The Creep Tapes, "From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer's questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake."

The Duplass-produced Hulu series Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal similarly blurs lines between genres, as it uses the world of the supernatural as an entry point for all-too-real occurrences.

Hulu describes the series, "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal takes you inside eight true crime cases with shocking encounters with the paranormal world -- through eyewitness accounts, expert interviews, and all-new investigations. In each case, amidst an agonizing search for answers, one rumor emerges from the pack: something inhuman is afoot. These in-depth investigations transport us to towns and cities across North America where we speak to individuals with eyewitness accounts and first-person details about the extraordinary, supernatural events that changed their lives forever. A six-year-old boy in the Smoky Mountains disappears forever after being snatched by a mysterious ape-like beast. A UFO crash in Long Island sparks an assassination attempt and illuminates a massive political conspiracy. An occult coven of Satanic witches is implicated in a decades-old New Jersey murder. Lonely ghosts in San Francisco's Chinatown threaten to steal the lives of the unmarried. In these stories and more, Out There tracks down fresh leads and uncovers new evidence amid a labyrinth of twists and turns. At the end of the road, the investigations unearth new truths – about the power of mythology, the allure of the paranormal, and the monsters among us."

