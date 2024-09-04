Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal Trailer Released by Hulu

There's no shortage of TV series out there that aim to uncover bizarre encounters, ranging from ghosts to UFOs to cryptids, but with many of these programs feeling a bit amateurish, it can be hard for audiences to believe what they're seeing. The upcoming series Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal, however, comes from filmmakers Mark and Jay Duplass, which not only lends credence to the accounts being shared, but also gives a more cinematic quality to the recollections of the bizarre occurrences. You can check out the first trailer for Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal below before it premieres on Hulu on September 24th.

Hulu describes the series, "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal takes you inside eight true crime cases with shocking encounters with the paranormal world -- through eyewitness accounts, expert interviews, and all-new investigations. In each case, amidst an agonizing search for answers, one rumor emerges from the pack: something inhuman is afoot. These in-depth investigations transport us to towns and cities across North America where we speak to individuals with eyewitness accounts and first-person details about the extraordinary, supernatural events that changed their lives forever. A six-year-old boy in the Smoky Mountains disappears forever after being snatched by a mysterious ape-like beast. A UFO crash in Long Island sparks an assassination attempt and illuminates a massive political conspiracy. An occult coven of Satanic witches is implicated in a decades-old New Jersey murder. Lonely ghosts in San Francisco's Chinatown threaten to steal the lives of the unmarried. In these stories and more, Out There tracks down fresh leads and uncovers new evidence amid a labyrinth of twists and turns. At the end of the road, the investigations unearth new truths – about the power of mythology, the allure of the paranormal, and the monsters among us."

From the creative team behind Hulu's Sasquatch, Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Number 19, with Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, Joshua Rofé, Steven Berger, Zach Cregger, and Alexandra Orton serving as executive producers. Shuli Harel also serves as a co-executive producer, and M. Elizabeth Hughes serves as Producer.

(Photo: Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal premieres on September 24th - Hulu)

The episodes of this season are described:

Episode 1 – Lights Over Long Island

A UFO enthusiast in Long Island is arrested for allegedly attempting to poison elected officials. But he insists he's innocent -- and alleges the real criminals are the officials covering up remains from a nearby alien crash landing.



Episode 2 – Interstellar Voyager

When a space-obsessed mechanical genius mysteriously vanishes after building a UFO in his backyard, his friends and family are left to investigate the possibility of an intergalactic journey.



Episode 3 – Smoky Mountain Nightmare

A family backpacking trip to the Smoky Mountains turns tragic when six-year-old Dennis Martin suddenly disappears, catalyzing a massive manhunt -- and rumors of a kidnapping by a giant, hairy "wildman" believed to roam the region.



Episode 4 – Ghosts of Chinatown

In 2012, detectives in San Francisco's Chinatown uncover a wave of hauntings: female ghosts who threaten to kill elderly mothers' sons to marry them in the afterlife. What are these "ghost marriages," and why are they suddenly everywhere?



Episode 5 – Web of the Lizard People

A deadly explosion in Nashville shines a national spotlight on the strange, decades-long history of "lizard people," from the murky swamps of South Carolina to the darkest corners of the Internet.



Episode 6 – Jersey Witch Hunt

When the body of devout 16-year-old Jeannette DePalma is found near the site of rumored witch activity, police officers, reporters, and a local church leader insist that she fell prey to the deadly rituals of a local coven.



Episode 7 – The Pope Lick Goatman

For decades, on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, thrill-seeking teenagers have dared each other to walk the rickety Pope Lick Train Trestle in hopes of glimpsing an evil Goatman. But locals are horrified when the creature's death count becomes real.



Episode 8 – The Shape-Shifting Defense

A Navajo woman named Sarah Saganitso is murdered in Flagstaff, Arizona. When a local white man confesses, his attorney's explosive defense -- that a "skinwalker" did it -- forces the victim's family to fight centuries of anti-Native racism for justice.



Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal premieres on Hulu on September 24th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!