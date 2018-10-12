‘Creepshow’ Blu-ray Comes Loaded With Special Features

George Romero and Stephen King were two of the biggest names in horror of the ’80s, with the duo coming together in 1982 to deliver audiences their ode to EC Comics with Creepshow. Scream Factory is releasing a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of the film on October 23rd, which just revealed a massive amount of special features that will be included on the disc.

Masters of the macabre – writer Stephen King and director George A. Romero – conjure up five shocking yarns, each a virtuoso exercise in the ghouls-and-gags style of classic ’50s horror comics. A murdered man emerges from the grave for Father’s Day cake. A meteor’s ooze makes everything … grow. A professor selects his wife as a snack for a crated creature. A scheming husband plants two lovers up to their necks in terror. A malevolent millionaire with an insect phobia becomes the prey of a cockroach army. Add the spirited performances of an excellent cast (Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau, Leslie Nielsen, Ted Danson, E.G. Marshall and King himself) and the ghoulish makeup wizardry of Tom Savini, and you have a non-stop, thrilling ride that “plays like an anthology of human phobias” (Roger Ebert)!

The disc’s special features will include:

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative – Color Correction Supervised And Approved By Director Of Photography Michael Gornick

NEW Audio Commentary With Director Of Photography Michael Gornick

Tom Savini’s Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – A Look At The Original Film Locations Hosted By Sean Clark

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spot

Radio Spots

Still Galleries – Posters, Lobby Cards, And Movie Stills

Still Galleries – Behind The Scenes Photos

You can pre-order your copy now at the Scream Factory website and receive a copy two weeks early.

Creepshow hits shelves on October 23rd.

