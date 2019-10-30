Creepshow Renewed for Season 2 at Shudder

The first season of the TV series adaptation of George Romero’s Creepshow debuted on Shudder earlier this year and, after shattering a number of the streaming service’s viewership records, is confirmed to be getting a second season. Developed by The Walking Dead‘s Greg Nicotero, the series delivered audiences a variety of terrifying tales that honored not only its namesake but also the horror comics of the ’50s that inspired the original film. The season finale of Creepshow is set to air on Thursday, October 31st, with this news likely coming as a relief to fans who know they won’t have to wait too long to get more spooky stories.

“For me, Creepshow has been a true labor of love,” Nicotero shared in a statement. “To be able to pay tribute to George A. Romero’s visionary project and have the show so embraced by fans everywhere is humbling to this horror kid from Pittsburgh. I couldn’t be more pleased and look forward to continuing the series with more ghoulish delight.”

Season one of Creepshow stars David Arquette (​Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (​The Fog), Tobin Bell (​Saw), Big Boi (​Scream: The TV Series), Jeffrey Combs (​Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (​Drunk Parents), Bruce Davison (​X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (​Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (​Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (​Battlestar Galactica) and DJ Qualls (Supernatural) and features adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and others. Nicotero’s Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy award-winning Make-up Effects studio KNB EFX GROUP will again serve as creature creators.

“Creepshow has met every expectation we had for Shudder’s first original scripted series and then some, with record numbers across the board,” Shudder GM Craig Engler shared. “Greg Nicotero and his team delivered an amazing show that’s unlike anything else on TV and we’re thrilled and delighted to bring it back for another season.”

The original film came from the mind of Romero and Stephen King, with the author also starring in one segment. The project earned a sequel, while the TV series Tales from the Darkside is considered by many to be an honorary piece of the Creepshow legacy, as well as Tales from the Darkside: The Movie.

“Working with Greg Nicotero and Shudder on Creepshow has been a dream come true,” Stan Spry, executive producer for the series and CEO of the Cartel, pointed out. “We’re thrilled to carry on the Creepshow legacy with Season Two.”

Tune in to the season finale on Thursday, October 31st at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder.

Are you looking forward to getting a new season?