‘A Quiet Place’ Wins Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie at ‘Critics’ Choice Awards’

The 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards took place tonight honoring some of the biggest accomplishments in film and television and this year A Quiet Place took home the award for Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie.

2018 was a good year for fans of sci-fi and horror films, a fact represented by the nominees which saw a mix of remakes, adaptations, and original films. Vying for the award this year were, in addition to A Quiet Place, Annihilation, Halloween, Hereditary, and Suspria.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are awarded each year by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association to honor the best in film and television achievement and A Quiet Place is the seventh film to win in the Sci-Fi or Horror category. The award was first bestowed to Rian Johnson’s Looper in 2012 while 2017’s award went to Jordan Peele’s breakthrough hit, Get Out.

A Quiet Place‘s win tonight shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to fans. The film was a box office success and, according to Rotten Tomatoes, the John Krasinski-directed film was the best-reviewed horror film of the year.

“A Quiet Place artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that’s as original as it is scary — and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent,” the review aggregator site said of the film.

A Quiet Place stars Krasinski and Blunt as parents of a young family, living in some kind of dark, dystopian future. Not much is known about the specifics of the plot, but the trailers have depicted a world where dangerous creatures lurk outside, and the family must stay as quiet as they possibly can, day in and day out, if they wish to stay alive. A sequel to the film is in the works, set for release May 15, 2020.

