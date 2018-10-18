‘Critters’ Franchise Getting Extensive Blu-ray Release

The ’80s saw a number of horror-comedies land in theaters, with their absurd premises and creature effects earning them cult followings. One such franchise is Critters, which earned itself four installments. The entire franchise is being compiled by Scream Factory for an impressive Blu-ray release, which will hit shelves on November 27th.

The pre-order for this four-disc set includes:

The Blu-Ray set housed in a rigid slipcase

A limited edition 28.5″ X 16.5″ lithograph of the newly-designed art from artist Laz Marquez (limited to the first 1,000 pre-orders)

A second, limited edition 28.5″ X 16.5″ lithograph of newly designed alternate art from artist Laz Marquez (limited to the first 1,000 pre-orders)

Early shipping to arrive two weeks before the national street date

Per Scream Factory’s website, “In Critters, the terrified Brown family are trapped in a deadly nightmare and must fight for their lives against a litter of extraterrestrial, bloodthirsty monsters. But it’s a losing battle until two intergalactic bounty hunters arrive, determined to blow the creatures off the planet!

“In Critters 2: The Main Course, some eggs have survived and are popping open, bringing another horde of the little creatures! Brad Brown (Scott Grimes) returns to fight them along with three bounty hunters.

“Critters 3 stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Josh, a beleaguered Angelino who must lead the fight against the little monsters as they invade an L.A. apartment building.

“In the final film, Critters 4, a super strain of genetically engineered monsters are designed to take over the universe. This time, Brad Dourif and Angela Bassett must battle the little bloodthirsty hairballs.”

Check out the comprehensive special features on the discs below:

Disc One: Critters (1986)

NEW 2K Scan From The Original Film Elements

2K Scan From The Original Film Elements NEW Audio Commentary With Producer Barry Opper And Star Don Opper

Audio Commentary With Producer Barry Opper And Star Don Opper NEW Audio Commentary With Critter Designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo, And Stephen Chiodo

Audio Commentary With Critter Designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo, And Stephen Chiodo NEW They Bite!: The Making Of Critters Featuring Interviews With Actors Dee Wallace, Don Opper, Terrence Mann, And Lin Shaye, Producer Barry Opper, Writer Brian Muir, Critters Designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo, And Stephen Chiodo, Make-Up Artist R. Christopher Biggs, Special Prop Supervisor Anthony Doublin, Composer David Newman, Second Unit Director Mark Helfrich, Critter Voice Actor Corey Burton, And Miniature Effects Supervisor Gene Warren Jr.

They Bite!: The Making Of Critters Featuring Interviews With Actors Dee Wallace, Don Opper, Terrence Mann, And Lin Shaye, Producer Barry Opper, Writer Brian Muir, Critters Designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo, And Stephen Chiodo, Make-Up Artist R. Christopher Biggs, Special Prop Supervisor Anthony Doublin, Composer David Newman, Second Unit Director Mark Helfrich, Critter Voice Actor Corey Burton, And Miniature Effects Supervisor Gene Warren Jr. NEW For Brian: A Tribute To Screenwriter Brian Domonic Muir

For Brian: A Tribute To Screenwriter Brian Domonic Muir Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Alternate Ending

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery

Disc Two: Critters 2: The Main Course (1988)

NEW 2K Scan From The Original Film Elements

2K Scan From The Original Film Elements NEW Audio Commentary With Director Mick Garris

Audio Commentary With Director Mick Garris NEW Audio Commentary With Critters Designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo, And Stephen Chiodo

Audio Commentary With Critters Designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo, And Stephen Chiodo NEW The Main Course: The Making Of Critters 2 Featuring Interviews With Director Mick Garris, Actors Liane Curtis, Don Opper, Terrence Mann, And Lin Shaye, Producer Barry Opper, Critter Designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo, And Stephen Chiodo, And Make-Up Artist R. Christopher Biggs

The Main Course: The Making Of Critters 2 Featuring Interviews With Director Mick Garris, Actors Liane Curtis, Don Opper, Terrence Mann, And Lin Shaye, Producer Barry Opper, Critter Designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo, And Stephen Chiodo, And Make-Up Artist R. Christopher Biggs Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Additional TV Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery

Disc Three: Critters 3 (1991)

NEW Audio Commentary With Producer Barry Opper And Star Don Opper

Audio Commentary With Producer Barry Opper And Star Don Opper NEW You Are What They Eat: The Making Of Critters 3 Featuring Interviews With Producer Barry Opper, Screenwriter David J. Schow, Stars Don Opper And Terrence Mann, Director Of Photography Thomas J. Callaway, And Critters Designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo, And Stephen Chiodo

You Are What They Eat: The Making Of Critters 3 Featuring Interviews With Producer Barry Opper, Screenwriter David J. Schow, Stars Don Opper And Terrence Mann, Director Of Photography Thomas J. Callaway, And Critters Designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo, And Stephen Chiodo Trailer

Still Gallery

Disc Four: Critters 4 (1992)

NEW Audio Commentary With Producer/Director Rupert Harvey

Audio Commentary With Producer/Director Rupert Harvey NEW Space Madness: The Making Of Critters 3 Featuring Interviews With Producer Barry Opper, Screenwriter David J. Schow, Stars Don Opper And Terrence Mann, Director Of Photography Thomas J. Callaway, And Critters Designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo, And Stephen Chiodo

Space Madness: The Making Of Critters 3 Featuring Interviews With Producer Barry Opper, Screenwriter David J. Schow, Stars Don Opper And Terrence Mann, Director Of Photography Thomas J. Callaway, And Critters Designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo, And Stephen Chiodo Trailer

Still Gallery

You can head to Scream Factory’s website to pre-order the set ahead of its November 27th release.

