Until Dawn Rotten Tomatoes Score Shows Mixed Reception to the PlayStation Adaptation

Until Dawn arrives in theaters later today, and the reviews are now in for Sony’s loose adaptation of the PlayStation game. Overall, critical reception has been a bit mixed; on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the movie currently holds a rating of 50%, with 20 reviewers having weighed in so far. On the negative side, multiple outlets have used the word “boring” to describe the film. That’s never a word you want to see associated with a horror movie, and several reviewers chastised the film for deviating so much from its source material. Another common complaint is that the movie seems to mix horror sub-genres and tropes in ways that don’t feel cohesive.

That assessment seems to line up closely with ComicBook’s own review for Until Dawn. Reviewer Evan Valentine awarded the movie a score of 2 out of 5, calling it “a missed opportunity, unable to carve out its own identity or work within the original game universe.” Those expecting a movie that matches the tone or story of the game will likely be disappointed. We’ve known for a while now that Sony was not planning to directly adapt the PlayStation game, but it seems the deviations from the source material have not worked for viewers.

the cast of sony’s until dawn movie

While reviews are mixed, it’s not all bad signs for Until Dawn. Several outlets have praised the movie’s level of gore. Director David F. Sandberg used a lot of practical effects to dial up the gruesomeness, and it seems that worked for a lot of people. It should also be noted that first audience impressions for the movie were a lot more positive. This wouldn’t be the first time that a video game adaptation’s reviews were very different from the audience reaction; The Super Mario Bros. Movie was panned by critics but was beloved by audiences, and A Minecraft Movie has been cleaning up at the box office despite poor reviews.

Whether Until Dawn will be able to find an audience remains to be seen. The horror genre has done very well in theaters over the last few years, which could give the movie a boost among theatergoers unfamiliar with the source material. However, the movie is releasing a week after the critically and commercially successful Sinners, and Drop just debuted earlier this month. April is looking like a crowded month for R-rated horror movies, which could work against it.

If Until Dawn does prove to be a flop for Sony, it will be interesting to see if the company starts to adjust its strategy when it comes to PlayStation adaptations. Movies like Uncharted, Gran Turismo, and now Until Dawn have all had little to do with the games that inspired them (though that was somewhat unavoidable for Gran Turismo). At a time when video game adaptations are finding a lot of box office success, it might be time for Sony to reevaluate why those games were hits in the first place.

