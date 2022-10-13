Dario Argento's Dark Glasses Gets Theatrical and Shudder Release Date

After a decade away from directing genre films, Dario Argento has made his return to the world of horror with the all-new thriller Dark Glasses, which is set to be debuting both on Shudder and in theaters in October. Argento's last directorial effort, Dracula 3D, landed with largely underwhelming reactions from audiences, with the length of time away from the director's chair leading some to believe he had thrown in the filmmaking towel. Luckily, this was clearly not the case, as the new film also takes Argento back to his murder-mystery roots. Dark Glasses will premiere in New York and Los Angeles on October 7th before premiering on Shudder on October 13th, with the film expanding to more theaters on October 14th.

The long-awaited return from Italian master of horror and acclaimed writer-director Dario Argento (Suspiria), the film stars Ilenia Pastorelli, Andrea Zhang, and Asia Argento.

In Dark Glasses, an eclipse blackens the skies on a hot summer day in Rome -- a harbinger of the darkness that will envelop Diana (Pastorelli) when a serial killer chooses her as prey. Fleeing her predator, the young escort crashes her car and loses her sight. She emerges from the initial shock determined to fight for her life, but she is no longer alone. Defending her and acting as her eyes is a little boy, Chin (Zhang), who survived the car accident. But the killer won't give up his victim. Who will be saved?

Dark Glasses is written and directed by Dario Argento (Suspiria), produced by Urania Productions along with Conchita Airoldi and Laurentina Guidotti, and Getaway Films along with Brahim Chioua, Vincent Maraval, and Noëmie Devide.

Despite Argento himself being out of the spotlight for years, recent years saw him earn newfound attention, thanks to Luca Guadagnino developing a reimagining of his seminal film Suspiria. While critics largely appreciated the ways in which Guadagnino remixed and adapted the core concept, Argento himself wasn't as impressed with the effort.

"To me, the remake of Suspiria doesn't look like a well-realized project. It lacks fear, music, tension, and scenic creativity," the filmmaker shared with Interview Magazine back in 2019. "Films like Get Out and Hereditary have struck me for their beautiful photography, their plot, and their production."

