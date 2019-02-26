Dave Bautista Possibly Hints at Role in Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’

Fans of Zack Snyder were thrilled to learn that the filmmaker will be following up his misadventures in the DC movie universe with Army of the Dead. That upcoming zombie horror film will return Snyder to his Dawn of the Dead horror roots. So far, Army of the Dead has been wrapped in secrecy in terms of casting – but we may now have one name to attach to the project.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista was recently doing an interview in which he discussed the general arc of his career, and he may have inadvertently revealed that he has a role in Snyder’s Army of the Dead!

Here’s what the Tampa Bay Times revealed in its profile on Bautista:

“He’s got the upcoming Uber action comedy Stuber alongside Kumail Nanjiani, and later in the year, My Spy, in which he plays a hardened CIA operative who “finds himself at the mercy of a 9-year-old girl.” Not to mention his just-announced role as Beast Rabban in Denis Villeneuve’s sure-to-be-epic Dune remake. Avengers: Endgame comes out in April, and he says there’s a Zack Snyder project on the horizon.”

Since Army of the Dead is the only project that Zack Snyder has announced, it’s hard to see what other movie Bautista could be referencing. It’s not impossible that Snyder has another film that’s not yet been announced, but it’s also far less likely than Bautista appearing in a movie like Army of the Dead.

Snyder’s new horror flick will be set during a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, where a man who together a group of mercenaries for a mission to head into the quarantined zone to pull off “the greatest heist ever attempted”. Snyder himself came up with the story, with Joby Harold penning the script. The original article announcing Army of the Dead also indicated that it will have a significant budget and could start filming this summer.

For a lot of fans of Zack Snyder’s work before his controversial role as architect of Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe, Army of the Dead is an exciting prospect in that it will allow Snyder to once again take full control of his filmmaking. As Snyder himself put it:

“I thought this was a good palate cleanser to really dig in with both hand and make something fun and epic and crazy and bonkers in the best possible way,” Snyder said.

“I love to honor canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself through a genre. It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware — but not in a wink-to-the-camera way — balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one’s ever let me completely loose [like this]… There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one.”

We’ll keep you updated on Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

