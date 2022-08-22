Dawn of the Dead Returning to Theaters in 3D for Halloween

Dawn of the Dead, the 1978 horror classic from director George A. Romero, is coming to theaters this Halloween with a 3D conversion overseen by New Amsterdam Entertainment, a company run by the film's producer Richard P. Rubinstein. Besides the 3D conversion, there will be no changes to Romero's original cut. According to Rue Morgue, Dawn of the Dead will screen six shows at each site over the four-day Halloween weekend beginning on October 28 and running through Monday, October 31. The locations will all be Regal-owned cinemas, as that's who has partnered with New Amsterdam.

You can get tickets here. This is the same print of the 3D conversion that screened at New York City's Museum of Modern Art this summer.

While it didn't share any characters with Romero's Night of the Living Dead, it was a kind of spiritual sequel to that film, and became the primary source of zombie revenue for the filmmaker, due to an oversight on Night that resulted in that film falling into the public domain. It is widely considered Romero's best movie, and got a 2004 remake from Zack Snyder that has become a horror classic in its own right.

Here's how Regal describes the film: "Following an ever-growing epidemic of zombies that have risen from the dead, two Philadelphia S.W.A.T. team members, a traffic reporter, and his television executive girlfriend seek refuge in a secluded shopping mall."

The movie was key in cementing Romero as the king of the zombie genre, a kind of horror movie that he redefined with Night of the Living Dead, and would continue to return to throughout the rest of his life, including in a Marvel Comics series that took over the city of New York with the undead.

In 2020, the film got a 4K conversion and a new release, which