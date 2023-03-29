Dead Ringers Trailer Teases a Tale of Twisted Twins

Filmmaker David Cronenberg has delivered audiences a number of unsettling and ambitious sci-fi stories over the years, with one of his most well-known and shockingly most grounded being Dead Ringers, which has been revived as a TV series for Prime Video starring Rachel Weisz in dual roles. Both the original film and this upcoming take on the material tap into relatively believable themes and concepts about reproduction, yet by seeing these discoveries be developed by a set of twins with an unhealthy connection to one another, it adds a sense of unease to all of their breakthroughs. You can check out a new trailer for Prime Video's Dead Ringers reboot below before it premieres on April 21st.

A modern take on David Cronenberg's 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes --including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics -- in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront. All six episodes premiere April 21st exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Rachel Weisz also serves as an executive producer for the limited series, which is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder). The series' ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan.

Filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest, The Iron Claw) directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series. Durkin also serves as an executive producer. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body, Girlfight), Karena Evans (P-Valley, Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family, Y: The Last Man).

Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. Alice Birch, who is the series showrunner, serves as an executive producer alongside Rachel Weisz for Astral Projection, Stacy O'Neil, Sue Naegle, and Sean Durkin. Ali Krug is the executive producer for Annapurna Television. Erica Kay, Anne Carey, and Polly Stokes also serve as executive producers. James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall executive produced for Morgan Creek.

Dead Ringers premieres on Prime Video on April 21st.

