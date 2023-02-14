Dead Ringers Reboot First Look and Premiere Date Revealed

A new take on David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers was announced back in 2020, and after years of relative silence about the project, Prime Video has released not only our first looks at the upcoming TV series, but also confirmed its release date. The new series stars Rachel Weisz playing dual roles and has also enlisted a number of compelling filmmakers to helm episodes of the series. As compared to other Cronenberg projects, the story might not be the most disturbing visually, but explores a number of unsettling themes and concepts. Check out the first look at Weisz in Dead Ringers below before it premieres on Prime Video on April 21st.

A modern take on David Cronenberg's 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: Drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront. The series' ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, iCarly) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan.

Filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest, The Iron Claw) directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series. Durkin also serves as an executive producer. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body, Girlfight), Karena Evans (P-Valley, Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family, Y: The Last Man).

Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. Alice Birch, Rachel Weisz, Stacy O'Neil, Sue Naegle, and Sean Durkin executive produce the series, along with Ali Krug for Annapurna Television. Erica Kay and Anne Carey also serve as executive producers. James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall are the executive producers for Morgan Creek.

Dead Ringers premieres on Prime Video on April 21st.