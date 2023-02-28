Dead Ringers Reboot TV Series From Prime Video Gets First Teaser

A project years in the making, a new take on David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers is on the way from Rachel Weisz, which just earned its first teaser. The original 1988 film is a favorite among genre fans, not only for its unsettling and compelling themes it explored, but also thanks to it featuring Jeremy Irons playing identical twins. At the time, it was an impressive feat of movie magic, and while the visual effects that make Weisz's dual roles a bit easier to accomplish, fans will still be impressed to see her bring both characters to life for the new take on the material. Check out the first teaser for the Dead Ringers TV series below before it premieres on Prime Video on April 21st.

A modern take on David Cronenberg's 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes --including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics -- in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront. All six episodes premiere April 21st exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Rachel Weisz also serves as an executive producer for the limited series, which is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder). The series' ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan.

Filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest, The Iron Claw) directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series. Durkin also serves as an executive producer. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body, Girlfight), Karena Evans (P-Valley, Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family, Y: The Last Man).

Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. Alice Birch, who is the series showrunner, serves as an executive producer alongside Rachel Weisz for Astral Projection, Stacy O'Neil, Sue Naegle, and Sean Durkin. Ali Krug is the executive producer for Annapurna Television. Erica Kay, Anne Carey, and Polly Stokes also serve as executive producers. James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall executive produced for Morgan Creek.

Dead Ringers premieres on Prime Video on April 21st.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!