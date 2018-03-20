Rob Zombie Selling ‘Devil’s Rejects’ Sequel Merchandise

Over the course of his lengthy career, Rob Zombie can be described in any number of ways, ranging from musician to filmmaker to businessman. Not wanting to miss an opportunity to market his projects, Zombie has revealed that fans can purchase the first official shirt to celebrate his upcoming sequel to The Devil’s Rejects, 3 From Hell.

Zombie shared an image of the shirt, which features the film’s logo, with the caption, “Be the first Reject on your block to rock your 3 From Hell shirt! Go to www.localboogeyman.com.”

The upcoming film marks Zombie’s return to the franchise that helped make him a big name in the world of horror, which brings along with it some perplexing questions and teases his most ambitious film to date.

The filmmaker made his debut with House of 1000 Corpses, which was a long-delayed project due to the sheer amount of disturbing imagery on display. Long before a single audience witnessed the film, it was developing a cult status regarding the rumored violence depicted in the debut.

The released film focused on a group of travelers who aimed to find the most bizarre roadside attractions imaginable, eventually hearing of the sadistic “Doctor Satan” who committed heinous crimes. Through their pursuit of the legend of the doctor, they crossed paths with the Firefly family, who brutally tortured and killed the travelers.

The follow-up film, The Devil’s Rejects, took the original film’s most compelling characters, Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Otis (Bill Moseley) and Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), and put them on a chaotic road trip. Given that the film ended with these three character being killed by police, rumors about a sequel made audiences wonder how the characters could return for more adventures.

Zombie confirmed earlier this month that the then-untitled film was beginning production, with the filmmaker revealing the “Three From Hell” title on Instagram. The name alone automatically hints at a supernatural element to the story, which fans will patiently wait to learn more about. How the characters will be explored in either the real world or in Hell is yet to be seen.

There’s no announced release date for the film, but given the incorporation of the supernatural, we can assume it won’t debut until 2019.

