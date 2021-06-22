Dexter Father's Day Teaser Sets Up Return of Surprising Character

✖

A revived ninth season of Dexter is on the way at Showtime and a surprising post from the account's official social media has fans in a frenzy about one potential return. The Dexter Twitter account posted on Father's Day a cryptic message with the caption "Wanna know a secret? Daddy kills people," the text accompanied a video of a fire which is fed a photo of Michael C. Hall's Dexter holding his son Harrison from one of the later seasons of the show. Considering the timing of the post, this has fans thinking a reunion between the pair is on the horizon.

As you may recall, the eight season of Dexter ended in a huge mess. The series finale concluded with a few hair-brained things including: Dexter taking his sister Deb off life support, burying her body at sea, faking his death aboard his boat amid a hurricane, and taking up a new life as a lumberjack in the pacific northwest. While all this was happening, Dexter's serial killer girlfriend Hannah McKay (played by Yvonne Strahovski) took Harrison to Argentina to hide from the law.

How it could be possible for Dexter and Harrison to reunite in the ninth season is unclear and would likely require a huge stretch in logic (or perhaps just as simple an explanation as "Hannah tells him about his father"). Based on what we know about the new season it seems unlikely that this will happen, but it's possible.

Wanna know a secret? Daddy kills people. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/zdT5aqvmNI — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) June 20, 2021

"A lot of it has to do with time passed," series star Michael C. Hall previously revealed to ET about why he decided to return to the character. "This is going to happen in real-time, as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show. And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He's like, 'We're gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie.' It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."

Hall will be joined in the revival by Clancy Brown, who will be portraying the new episodes' primary villain, Kurt Caldwell. The new episodes will be eschewing the Florida setting of the first nine seasons, instead taking place in the upstate New York town of Iron Lake. The revival comes eight years after the series wrapped up its eight season arc.