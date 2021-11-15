Discovery+ Orders Season 2 of UFO Witness

The world has been fascinated by the idea of life beyond our planet for decades, thanks in large part to the growing phenomenon of UFO sightings, reported abductions, and even rumored crash landings back in the ’40s and ’50s, with the internet allowing even more shocking evidence and encounters to be spread around the paranormal community in recent years. The series UFO Witness chronicles some of the most unexplainable occurrences in hopes of separating fact from fiction and to determine whether we really are being visited by otherworldly beings, with discovery+ confirming that it has greenlit a sophomore season of the investigative series.

Per press release, “Since the U.S. government released information on its decades of evidence on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) earlier this year, reports of sightings and accounts have only increased. UFO expert and former federal criminal investigator Ben Hansen is joining forces with UFO researcher and journalist Melissa Tittl to uncover the dark secrets surrounding the unidentifiable objects in our skies. Season 2 of UFO Witness has been greenlit for eight new one-hour episodes to stream on discovery+.

“Additionally, Season 1 of UFO Witness premieres on Travel Channel on Monday, November 15th at 10 p.m. ET. In the first season, UFO expert and former federal criminal investigator Ben Hansen is on a mission to uncover the truth behind the country’s most shocking and infamous UFO sightings. With unprecedented access to the archives of Dr. J. Allen Hynek, the chief scientific consultant of Project Bluebook, which contained over 10,000 case files, Hansen believes the answers to UFOs in America are hidden in the cases of the past. Aiding Hansen on his quest is Jennie Zeidman, the last surviving operative of Project Bluebook, and Mark O’Connell, an accomplished UFO investigator and former confidant of Dr. Hynek. Together, they will uncover the secrets of the past to shed new light on today’s freshest UFO encounters.

“UFO Witness is produced by Anomaly Entertainment for discovery+. For Anomaly Entertainment, the executive producers are Michael Sorensen, Matthew Kelly, and Andrew Nock. For discovery+, the executive producer is Cecile Bouchardeau Weiland.”

“With UFO evidence piling up, more people believe that we are not alone,” Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel & Paranormal Streaming Content, shared in a statement. “With new government material to explore and more first-person accounts coming to light, we can’t wait to get Ben and Melissa back into the field to dig deeper into this other world.”

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of UFO Witness.

