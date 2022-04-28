Disneyland Announces "Halfway to Halloween" Celebrations and What's Coming in October

✖

As we head into May, many Disneyland fans are likely looking forward to the summer trips they'll be taking to the beloved amusement park, but the coming days also marks us being "Halfway to Halloween," with the park preemptively getting into the spirit of the spooky season. In addition to revealing plans that they are currently crafting for October festivities, visitors will also have the chance to get a taste of what's in store for Halloween, thanks to the park revealing seasonal offerings to eat. Stay tuned for details on all of Disneyland's Halloween celebrations that will be announced in the coming months.

Per the Disney Parks blog, "First up … we are thrilled to confirm that Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party, will officially return this upcoming Halloween season! This separately ticketed, limited-capacity, after-hours event at Disney California Adventure park is a seasonal guest favorite, and we're delighted to share that it will be returning on select nights in fall 2022."

"We're also excited to give you a first look at the Halloween outfits Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will don for the 2022 Halloween season in Disneyland park! As you'll see depicted in this artist concept rendering, Mickey and Minnie are ready to go trick or treating! They, along with their pals, are currently busy sewing, crafting, and painting these charming, 'homemade' looks that they all will be wearing for Halloween. Aren't they cute? Can't wait to show you what the other characters will be wearing, too!

(Photo: Disney Parks)

"Stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog later this summer for the full Halloween season announcement, including details on Oogie Boogie Bash, and all the fun to come!

"But for those of you who simply can't wait… why don't you head on over to Downtown Disney District to celebrate now! As you may have read earlier this week in the Halfway to Halloween Eats and Treats post, a few of our operating participants are joining in the Halfway to Halloween fun, too! Now through May 4th, California Churro is offering a spooky churro, rolled in cinnamon sugar cut in half, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with orange, yellow and brown peanut butter candy pieces. And today through May 1st, Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs is also celebrating by offering a very orange cheddar pickle dog!"

Stay tuned for complete details on Disneyland's Halloween festivities.

