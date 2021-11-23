Spirit Halloween Releasing Michael Myers With Family Home Funko Pop! (Exclusive)

There are few figures in horror cinema that represents the holiday of Halloween better than Michael Myers, and anyone who has seen the Halloween franchise can tell you the importance not only the masked murderer plays in the series but also the significance of his childhood home, with fans sure to be excited that Spirit Halloween will exclusively be releasing a Funko Pop! of Myers alongside the iconic residence. The Halloween season might be behind us, but fans can keep the spirit of All Hallow’s Eve alive by heading to SpiritHalloween.com to pick up the exclusive new Funko Pop when it goes on sale today.

Per press release, “Spirit Halloween and Funko are teaming up to give Halloween fans the exclusive chance to add a petrifying pop of Haddonfield to their home. Launching November 23rd exclusively on SpiritHalloween.com, the Michael Myers with House set will be the latest collectible Funko Pop! vinyl figure to join the officially licensed Funko Pop! Town lineup. Standing at 3.75 inches tall, the notorious Michael Myers looks right at home standing alongside a 5-inch-tall replica of his childhood house. Horror enthusiasts looking to haunt their homes with the infamous spooky setting can purchase the highly anticipated set exclusively on SpiritHalloween.com for $32.99.”

In the original Halloween, the Myers home fell into a state of disrepair in the years since the young Michael murdered his older sister, though subsequent films have seen the location take on a new significance. While the home either makes an appearance or is referenced in various sequels, 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection largely unfolded within the residence, as the plot saw a group of investigators spend Halloween night in the macabre location. Given that film’s opening sequence of Michael killing his sister Laurie, the sequel needed to give the murderer new motivation outside of killing his family members, resulting in him targeting the intruders of his former home.

The most recent film in the franchise, Halloween Kills, added much more significance to the locale. Given that 2018’s Halloween retconned the concept of Michael targetting Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) because she was his sister, this latest sequel still had to find an impetus for the chaos the murderer was causing, which included creating a direct path for him between his near-fatal encounter in the Strode house to return to the location of his first murder.

The next sequel, Halloween Ends, is set to hit theaters on October 14, 2022. You can head to SpiritHalloween.com now to grab the exclusive new Funko Pop!.

