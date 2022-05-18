Doctor Jekyll: First Look at Eddie Izzard in New Reboot Unveiled

✖

Earlier this year, it was announced that iconic comedian Eddie Izzard would be starring in a new adaptation of the beloved novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde. The lead role will be reimaged as Nina Jekyll and is expected to follow the "reclusive" as she finds "friendship with her newly hired help, Rob," who is being played by Scott Chambers (Chicken). Together, Nina and Rob "must work together to prevent Hyde from destroying her life." This week, the first poster for the movie was shared by Bloody Disgusting.

Doctor Jekyll comes from director Joe Stephenson (Chicken, McKellen: Playing the Party) and from a script by Dan Kelly-Mulhern. "I am very excited to be playing the role of Nina Jekyll in this new feature film and it's wonderful to be able to reimagine this classic story in a modern way," Izzard previously shared in a statement. You can check out the poster below:

Stephenson previously shared, "I'm thrilled that Eddie is joining us as my Nina Jekyll. With her being the extraordinary and versatile actress she is, playing against Scott's natural talent to make us believe in the good in people, I can't wait to bring this suspenseful take on the iconic classic to life."

There have been many interpretations of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde over the years with the 1913 film cementing the character as one of the iconic Universal Monsters. The character was previously supposed to be a part of Universal Pictures' Dark Universe series, which began with The Mummy in 2017. At the time, Russell Crowe was announced as the new Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. However, The Mummy was a flop and halted the franchise.

In addition to Izzard in the titular role and Chambers as Rob, Doctor Jekyll will also feature Lindsay Duncan, Robyn Cara, Jonathan Hyde, Morgan Watkins, and Simon Callow. The upcoming film is being produced by London's B Good Picture Company (The Good Drug), in association with Fluidity Films (Journey's End). Stephenson produces with Guy de Beaujeu (The Laureate) with Liam Coutts (The Good Drug) associate producing. Christian Angermayer (Army of Thieves) serves as executive producer.

Doctor Jekyll does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming film.