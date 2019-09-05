Doctor Sleep Teaser for Final Trailer Released

The world will shine again. Final trailer coming Sunday. #DoctorSleepMovie pic.twitter.com/pxtAs7OWXo — Doctor Sleep (@DoctorSleepFilm) September 5, 2019

Excitement for the upcoming The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep is high among Stephen King fans, despite having only been given one trailer, with this weekend sure to provide us with even more anticipation as the above teaser promises the film’s final trailer will debut on Sunday. The film comes from director Mike Flanagan, who delivered audiences last year’s The Haunting of Hill House series and 2017’s adaptation of King’s Gerald’s Game, with many fans of the novel finding him to be the perfect filmmaker to tackle the material. Check out the teaser for the trailer above before the film hits theaters on November 8th.

In the film, “Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the ‘shine.’ Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

King’s The Shining was adapted into a film in 1980 by director Stanley Kubrick, an adaptation that some fans consider to be one of the most effective horror films of all time. Other fans, and King himself, aren’t as big of supporters, as they feel the film doesn’t effectively capture the tone of the book and deviates too much from the source material. Complicating matters further is that, in the novel The Shining, the Overlook Hotel is destroyed, while it remains intact in the film adaptation.

The upcoming film has the difficult task of not only serving as an adaptation of the Doctor Sleep novel, but also serving as a sequel to Kubrick’s iconic film.

“It is an adaptation of the novel Doctor Sleep, which is Stephen King’s sequel to his novel The Shining,” Flanagan confirmed with press earlier this year. “But this also exists very much in the same cinematic universe that Kubrick established in his adaptation of The Shining. And reconciling those three, at times very different sources has been kind of the most challenging and thrilling part of this creatively, for us.”

Check out Doctor Sleep when it lands in theaters on November 8th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!