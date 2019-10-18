Evil Dead Creator Sam Raimi Confirms First Horror Film Project Since Drag Me to Hell

Filmmaker Sam Raimi has proven himself a seminal force in the world of genre cinema, thanks in large part to his Evil Dead franchise, with the director finally returning to direct a horror film with an upcoming untitled thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details about the project have been kept under wraps, with the script coming from Freddy vs. Jason writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, though the outlet claimed that it has been described as “Misery meets Cast Away.” Raimi hasn’t been completely detached from the horror genre in recent years, helping develop not only the Evil Dead remake in 2013 but also the Ash vs. Evil Dead TV series, which debuted in 2015, in addition to serving as a producer on the upcoming The Grudge.

“I am thrilled to be reunited with Columbia Pictures and re-teaming with Sanford (Panitch, Sony’s motion pictures group president) and Ange (Giannetti),” Raimi shared in a statement. “I have been a fan of Shannon and Swift and we have found the perfect adventure to share with the world.”

In Stephen King’s Misery, an author is injured in a car accident and discovered by one of his biggest fans who, rather than assisting him, keeps the author captive so he will create a novel with her favorite characters that will satisfy her. Cast Away stars Tom Hanks as a man who washes up on the shore of a deserted island, having to survive for years on his own.

This news comes weeks after the filmmaker hinted at a return to directing during a panel at New York Comic Con.

“I’d love to [direct again] — I love directing,” Raimi shared during a panel promoting The Grudge. “It’s hard though — it’s hard when you don’t have the best script to direct. I’m waiting to find a script that really speaks to me, something that everyone would love, but is really personal to me, too. Then I would be back in the director’s chair.”

Following his three Evil Dead films, Raimi’s imagination scored him the coveted gig of directing the original Spider-Man in 2002. The film was revolutionary for the world of superhero cinema, leading to not only two sequels, but to a massive resurgence of comic book films that is felt to this day.

Raimi’s last feature film was Drag Me to Hell in 2009, depicting a woman who was cursed after she denied a woman a bank loan that would have saved her house. The filmmaker will also direct an episode of the upcoming TV series 50 States of Fright, chronicling monsters from each of the 50 states.

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming project.

