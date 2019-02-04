‘Glass’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Edgar Wright’s Horror Film ‘Last Night in Soho’

Glass and The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy continues to establish herself as the go-to genre star of her generation, with her next film being Edgar Wright‘s psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, as reported by Variety.

Details about the new film are unknown, though in a chat with Empire, his next film was described as a “straight-up psychological horror-thriller” in the vein of films like Don’t Look Now and Repulsion.

“I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” the filmmaker shared. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Taylor-Joy’s breakout role came in The Witch, going on to star in more genre efforts like Morgan and Thoroughbreds. Another big success in her career was starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s 2017 thriller Split, which gained a lot of attention for secretly being a sequel to the 2000 film Unbreakable. The actress returned to reprise her role as Casey Cooke for last month’s Glass, with Taylor-Joy confirming she would gladly re-team with Shyamalan in the future for any project he so wished.

“We would both be so happy to come back, for Night, for anything,” Taylor-Joy shared with ComicBookMovie in a chat involving co-star Spencer Treat Clark. “I think we’d both read shopping lists for him, but we know nothing (about what comes next) and that is actually part of the beauty of Mr. Shyamalan is that he actually respects us as an audience, and he wants us to have the experience.”

She continued, “So, trust me when, if, we come back for another movie, we will be the last to know.”

Taylor-Joy will be seen later this year in a more horrific interpretation of the Marvel universe with The New Mutants. She has also re-teamed with Witch director Robert Eggers for his upcoming The Lighthouse.

Wright is also no stranger to genre films, with his Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy of films both parodying various genres while also being worthy entries into those genres. Shaun of the Dead honored the zombie subgenre, Hot Fuzz paid respects to big-budget action spectacles, and The World’s End lampooned various sci-fi tropes. Last Night in Soho, however, will seemingly be devoid of self-referential humor.

Stay tuned for details on Last Night in Soho.

