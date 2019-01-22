Edgar Wright’s Next Film Will Be a “Straight-Up” Psychological Thriller

Thanks to films like Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, Edgar Wright has become one of the most exciting genre filmmakers of his generation. Wright recently teased details about his new film, which would be a more direct interpretation of horror than previous films in his career.

In a chat with Empire, his next film was described as a “straight-up psychological horror-thriller” in the vein of films like Don’t Look Now and Repulsion.

“I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” the filmmaker shared. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

The film is set to begin shooting this summer.

Many audiences’ first exposure to Wright was with the series Spaced, created by Simon Pegg and Jessica Stevenson, which he directed. The series gained a passionate following thanks to its blend of comedy and countless pop culture references.

In 2004, Wright and Pegg delivered audiences Shaun of the Dead, focusing on a zombie invasion breaking out in a small English town. The film accomplished the impressive task of not only being a parody of zombie films, but also a worthy installment into the actual subgenre. Wright’s Hot Fuzz and The World’s End similarly honored the action and sci-fi genres, respectively, by injecting familiar tropes into a narrative that honored the roots of its predecessors.

News that Wright’s film will be a more straightforward entry into the horror genre is sure to excite his fans, though some might be disappointed that this means a sequel to Shaun of the Dead is that much more unlikely to ever happen.

“I jokingly wrote a treatment for From Dusk Till Shaun, which was a sequel to Shaun of the Dead,” star Pegg previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “It was all about Shaun and Ed (Nick Frost) having to go up to Edinburgh, or something. I don’t know. It was ridiculous. And it was a joke. It wasn’t like a serious pitch. Edgar thought it would be funny to do the film again, but with vampires. But it was all just pub talk.”

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming horror film.

