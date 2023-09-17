Edgar Wright Shares New Behind the Scenes Photos From Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright is known for directing an array of films, including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which is soon getting its own anime on Netflix. Wright's last feature film, Last Night in Soho, was released in 2021 and just left Netflix in the US. However, folks in the UK can now stream the film on the site. In honor of the movie's new streaming home on Wright's side of the pond, the director took to Instagram this week to share some never-before-seen photos from the horror film's production.

"Because you asked nicely, here's some more BTS* photos from @lastnightinsohomovie, currently streaming in the UK on you-know-where. I can't stress enough that no film gets made without the combined Herculean efforts of a hardworking cast and crew. I would be nowhere without them! Photos by @parisatag @richiestarzec and me!" Wright shared. Presumably, Wright did not share Netflix's name in solidarity with the SAG and WGA strikes. The movie's star, Thomasin McKenzie, shared a sweet reply to the post. "Babies!" she wrote. You can check out the photos below:

What Is Last Night in Soho About?

Last Night in Soho is described as, "Edgar Wright's psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…"

Last Night in Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy (New Mutants), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey). Wright previously detailed how the inspiration for the film came from his own experiences in the area.

"The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho," the filmmaker previously detailed to Total Film. "I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, 'What have these walls seen?' And walking the streets late at night. Soho's become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It's one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen."

You can currently stream Last Night in Soho on Max in the US.