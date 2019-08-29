Elvira Confirms Netflix and Shudder Shot Down Recent Project

UPDATE: Peterson has since confirmed on Twitter that the project in question was a revival of her Movie Macabre. The original story is as follows:

Cassandra Peterson, known better by her alter ego Elvira, has been teasing that she was developing a new project and, sadly, confirmed to fans that this project, whatever it might have been, was passed on by both Netflix and horror streaming service Shudder. Peterson has played coy about what projects she has been working on lately, so it’s unclear what project she might have been referring to, taking to social media to confirm that the two services opted out of the collaboration opportunity. Fans will have to await further updates on what this project was or if another streaming service could move forward with it.

Peterson shared the above tweet, featuring an image of Elvira holding a “Death Flix” red envelope that mimics the Netflix envelope, while adding, “So Netflix is a no go.”

When one fan suggested that Shudder, which focuses specifically on horror titles, could be the right home for the project, Peterson responded, “They said no too!”

Understandably dejected, the performer shared a photo of a disappointed Elvira, asking, “So now what?”

The ambiguity around the project is inspired by Peterson’s multiple endeavors over the years that earned her and Elvira a massive following.

Peterson debuted the character in the early ’80s, with Elvira hosting a TV program in which she introduced and interrupted horror and sci-fi movies. Having previously been an improvisational comedian, Peterson delivered plenty of humor with the macabre character, which, when combined with a plunging neckline, resulted in widespread attention. The Elvira phenomenon grew so large that she debuted her own feature film in 1988 with Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, in addition to emblazoning her image on all sorts of memorabilia.

It’s possible that the project she pitched to the streaming services was a revival of her old series, but she has previously confirmed that she had been working on a script for a third movie.

Whatever the project might have been, it likely would have been born out of love, as Peterson has previously revealed her worries over delivering audiences any Elvira content that didn’t meet her standards.

“Pee-Wee’s first movie was so freaking great and then he did the Netflix one and I loved it, I absolutely adored it,” Peterson gushed to ComicBook.com. “I thought it was great, but people still criticized it by comparing it to that first one and it’s like, how are you ever going to do that again? It was just magic, and I’m afraid of doing that and going, ‘Yeah, Elvira did another film and, you know. It didn’t live up to the first one.’ That’s just kind of a bummer.”

Stay tuned for details on what’s next for the character.

