Escape Room 2 Gets Official Rating

After a number of release date changes, sometimes moving forward and other times moving backwards, it seems as though Escape Room 2 is actually about to be released, as the film has earned a PG-13 rating, confirming that the production is locked. This rating also confirms that, much like the debut film, the sequel will explore macabre subject matter, though won't be as gory or gruesome as its contemporaries, as its rating is due to "violence, terror/peril, and strong language." Despite recently having a release date of next January, the sequel was moved up by six months just weeks ago and is now slated to hit theaters on July 16th.

In the original film, an intriguing invitation bring six strangers together. Initially, they think they have gathered for a highly immersive escape room, but they soon make the sickening discovery that they are pawns in a sadistic game of life and death. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive.

While the debut 2019 movie might not have been a blockbuster, its inventive premise full of twists and turns, as well as its profitability, resulted in a sequel being announced just two months after it landed in theaters. At the time, the sequel was touting an August 2020 release date, with the coronavirus pandemic being only one reason the film was delayed.

Details about the film's plot have been kept under wraps, but director Adam Robitel previously expressed what he hoped to pursue in a follow-up.

"At the end of the day, it is about strangers in a room getting killed," Robitel detailed to ComicBook.com. "There's a formula that can work. But you gotta work twice as hard each movie to reinvent the wheel but you also have to be mindful of giving the audience what they really liked about the first movie."

He added, "It's a tricky rope to walk, for sure. As you said, we did fire, we did ice, we did gravity, we did gas, so coming up with other ways to slice and dice the players is tricky because the last thing we want to do with the franchise is to rely on reverse bear traps and so forth. That was done so well with Saw and that's not our franchise. So yeah, it is challenging, but if there's a will, there's a way. I can't talk too much about it, but I think we have a cool way into the sequel that I think will be exciting and expands Minos mythology a little bit without going too far. We'll see, it is tricky."

Stay tuned for details on Escape Room 2 before it hits theaters on July 16th

