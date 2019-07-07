Ethan Hawke Gushes Over Daughter Maya Hawke’s Performance in Stranger Things 3

If you’ve already binged the third season of Stranger Things on Netflix, you know that Robin is the series’ best new addition. The character, who is played by Maya Hawke, works at Scoops Ahoy in the mall with Steve Harrington and teams up with him, Dustin, and Erica to solve the mystery of a secret Russian code. Not only is Hawke already a fan favorite, but she’s also a Hollywood legacy: the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. Based on a recent Instagram post from her dad, it’s clear Maya is hugely supported by her folks.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing. #StrangerThings,” Hawke wrote.

We love a supportive pops! Many people commented on the post, including some of Maya’s costars.

“Yay Dad!,” Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) wrote.

“@maya_hawke is definitely the real thing!,” Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) replied.

“ALL HAIL ROBIN 🍦🍦🍦,” the official Stranger Things account added.

Even Bravo’s Andy Cohen chimed in:

“She sure is!!!!!!!!!! AMAZING!!!⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️,” he wrote.

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.