Everything We Know About Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

AMC's Interview With the Vampire ended its first season just a couple of weeks ago, but the network's Immortal Universe, built on adaptations of Anne Rice's iconic novels, is only getting started. Coming up in January, the network will debut its second series of that new world of stories, bringing viewers into the world of not more vampires, but witches with Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. The series was first announced in August 2021and with the popularity of Interview With the Vampire, fans are eager to see what's in store as this new series dives into the world of magic — and family secrets.

With a bit over a month to go before Mayfair Witches arrives, here's a roundup of everything we know about the series thus far — from plot, to who stars, to whether fans can expect a visit from Lestat or Louis in modern day New Orleans.

What is Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches about?

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches centers around Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a brilliant neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is written by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

Who stars in Mayfair Witches?

Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding, Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Jack Huston as Lasher, Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair, Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair, Erica Gimpel as Ellie Mayfair, and Jen Richards as Jojo.

What book is Mayfair Witches based on?

The first season of Mayfair Witches is inspired by the first book in Rice's The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, The Witching Hour.

"The first season starts where the book starts, in that mood of New Orleans and the sort of ghost story of this house,' Spalding said. "We meet really quickly Rowan Fielding who's the main character of the first book and through the series."

She continued, "The middle section is about 300 or 400 pages of 13 generations of witches going all the way back to Scotland. We used a piece of that, and then we feel like we're gonna save some of that great story and saga of all the different generations for later seasons, should we be so lucky."

Will there be a crossover with Interview With the Vampire?

While Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches exist in the same general universe — and the two worlds do crossover later in Rice's books — fans of Mayfair Witches shouldn't get too hopeful about Lestat or Louis showing up, though there may be some deliberate nods to the other series.

"Some are fun, some are deliberate, and some are almost Easter eggs," series executive producer Mark Johnson said of shared references in the two series. "But Mayfair Witches is very much its own project and its own series. Obviously, it's connected to Anne Rice's thematic and stylistic concentration, so it's very much a part of what she does but I would say that there's very little deliberately from Interview in Mayfair Witches."

When does Mayfair Witches debut?

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is set to debut on Sunday, January 8th on both AMC, and AMC+.