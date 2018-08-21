Bruce Campbell Details the Future of the ‘Evil Dead’ Franchise and Remake Sequel Possibility

After starring in three Evil Dead films and three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead, Bruce Campbell has left the franchise that helped launch his career behind. While he might be done portraying Ash Williams, Campbell knows the series has plenty of avenues to explore without him.

“You have Ash’s daughter, Brandy. She provides the lineage. Ray [Santiago] is a shaman now, you know as Pablo, and Kelly’s just a full-on Lucy Lawless type badass who’s got vengeance in her eyes,” Campbell shared with ComicBook.com. “So, that’s enough for me, three’s a good number. I would also continue the movies with Mia, with Jane Levy, because she’s awesome.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Evil Dead launched the franchise in 1981, with Campbell starring in the original films and being intrinsically linked with the series. The 2013 remake saw Campbell serving as a producer, though the Ash character didn’t appear. Now that he’s retired from the series, Campbell would happily encourage new stories to be developed.

“I have great affinity toward the series. It got me into the film business, but there’s only so much I can do now, but the trick is, why not encourage other people?” the actor pointed out. “I wouldn’t mind seeing another Ash. Get in there bud, what do you got?”

The remake was directed by Fede Alvarez, who has delivered audiences Don’t Breathe and the upcoming The Girl in the Spider’s Web. Alvarez has regularly expressed interest in making a sequel, though Campbell thinks that would be unlikely.

“We’d be lucky if we got [Alvarez for a sequel]. Fede has a career. Fede’s going to be unaffordable very soon,” Campbell joked. “[Original Evil Dead director] Sam Raimi picked him out of nowhere when you would just pick another guy, but I have to say, Fede, I’m so pleased for him. He was able to crawl out from under the Evil Dead shadow, make his own second movie, which was really crazy, and then start making mainstream movies now with big actresses. It’s great, I love it.”

Despite his enthusiasm to see the Evil Dead franchise continue, Campbell isn’t holding out hope that there will be any major developments in the franchise for the foreseeable future.

“We’ll see where the Evil Dead road goes. There’s no puppet master though,” the actor admitted. “I don’t think Sam Raimi’s sitting in his office going, ‘Okay, now we move the chess piece over here. We do this.’ It’s always been a ramshackle operation. We’re sort of like a franchise with a small f. It was never meant to really be a franchise. So, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

Fans can enjoy Campbell’s final portrayal of Ash when Season Three of Ash vs. Evil Dead hits Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on August 21st.

Are you hoping to see a new team of creators launch their own mythology without Ash? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!