FX’s New Dark Sci-Fi Comic Book Series Is Coming to Hulu This Week (& It’s Already Breaking Records)

Ryan Murphy has established himself as master of horror. Shows he’s created like American Horror Story, it’s spinoff American Horror Stories, and Grotesquerie have helped redefine what horror on the small screen can look like. Now, he’s back with another new horror offering for television and while the eagerly anticipated series hasn’t even debuted yet, it’s already breaking records which has fans more excited than ever for what twists, turns, and terrors await.

Debuting January 21st on both FX and on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET with the first three episodes is The Beauty. The series is based on Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley’s 2016 Image Comics graphic novel of the same name and will star Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, and Rebecca Hall. The recently released trailer for the series has already amassed around 190 million views across social media platforms in just the first week, making it the most-viewed trailer ever for FX.

The Beauty Makes Perfection a Sexually Transmitted Disease With Horrifying Consequences

In the new series, the high fashion world starts to take a dark turn when various international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways and FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Hall) are sent to Paris to investigate. As they dig into the mysterious deaths, however, they discover a sexually transmitted virus that makes people effortlessly beautiful and perfect but with horrifying consequences. It all tracks to The Corporation (Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire whose drug, “The Beauty”, is behind everything and who will do anything to protect his empire.

The series is already drawing comparisons to the 2024 hit body horror film The Substance. That film, which stars Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, followed a fading celebrity (Moore) who turns to a black-market drug promising to make her younger after she’s fired due to her age, but ends up having unexpected and truly horrifying consequences. Murphy himself has also noted that The Beauty is a commentary on so-called Ozempic culture, or rather the idea and fixation of quick-fix physical transformation as aided by medication with The Beauty’s story asking the question of what someone is willing to sacrifice in order to be beautiful.

The Beauty debuts Wednesday, January 21st at 9 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu with three episodes. Subsequent episodes arrive each Wednesday.

