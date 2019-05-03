Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy Biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile Is Now out on Netflix

The late Ted Bundy has been given a new lease on (taking) life thanks to director Joe Berlinger, who has crafted the Netflix biopic about the infamous serial killer, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. The film is now out on Netflix in most markets – much to the excitement of fans.

Whether it’s Zac Efron in the leading role of Ted Bundy, or the morbid fascination with serial killers that always seems pervasive in our culture, the buzz around Extremely Wicked is strong – as it was for Berlinger’s Ted Bundy documentary Conversations with a Killer, which was released earlier this year.

Scroll below to see what viewers are saying about the arrival of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile – and why it’s so disturbing that some people downright thirsty to see Zac Efron act like a vicious murderer.

All Night Nightmare

Up all night waiting for #ExtremelyWicked on Netflix like pic.twitter.com/uT0VVTd5Oo — trap money benny (@zaddizel) May 3, 2019

Who would stay up all night waiting on a nightmare to arrive? One look at this guy’s profile pic pretty much answers it (“I’m a different breed…”).

Rugged Efron

Apparently, in the eyes of some fans, “scruffy prisoner” is a very good look on Zac Efron.

All Work and No Play…

Wait, people are skipping work for this? What do they think this is? Avengers: Endgame?

10 Out of 10

I knew #ExtremelyWickedShockinglyEvilandVile would drop @ 3am est so I stayed up. @ZacEfron was mesmerizing.. I found myself sweating/clenching my fists @ times & I already know every detail of the story 😳 Rich set design, great casting, 10/10 watching again 2mrw 😴🌌🌅 gnite 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/kC65ACEcbu — Jessica Knapik ✨ (@JessicaKnapik) May 3, 2019

I suspect this reviewer may have strong bias towards Efron. Just a hunch.

Old as New

watched several ted bundy related documentaries, but this re-enactment was something else. it’s 2 am and i’m sitting here like it’s something new #ExtremelyWickedShockinglyEvilAndVile pic.twitter.com/Sq5GYgiqQW — adna (@benevolentszn) May 3, 2019

The most amazing thing about Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile is that it’s still thrilling fans, despite the fact that they’ve seen numerous Ted Bundy documentaries.

Dark Ride

I’M WATCHING EXTREMELY WICKED OMG LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/Mt7DyoGyHD — Marine (@marinefron) May 3, 2019

People were commemorating the moment they even started watching Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, because apparently it’s a major life milestone.

Victims of Timing

Just stayed up till midnight to watch the new Ted Bundy movie on Netflix only to find out that it’s not available until 3am… Goodnight. — Mads🌻 (@maddie_clark_1) May 3, 2019

Some viewers couldn’t stay up long enough for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile to drop, and made the prudent move of actually going to sleep. Good for them!

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile is now streaming on Netflix.

