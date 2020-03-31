Fantasy Island Lands on Blu-ray in May With Unrated Cut

An adaptation of the TV series Fantasy Island landed in theaters earlier this year and, while it might not have been a major critical or financial success, the film will be coming to Blu-ray in May and will be bringing with it an unrated cut of the movie. The film hit theaters with a PG-13 rating, despite director Jeff Wadlow confirming that he shot the film with an R rating in mind, with the upcoming unrated release likely falling more in line with his original vision of the endeavor. Fantasy Island lands on Digital HD on April 14th and on Blu-ray and DVD on May 12th ). Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

In the film, “The Enigmatic Mr. Roarke (played by Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Blu-ray’s special features are as follows:

Deleted Scenes

Unrated and theatrical versions of the movie included

Unrated Director and Cast Commentary: Audio commentary by Director Jeff Wadlow and Cast (Unrated Version Only)



After the film debuted in theaters, Wadlow admitted that, while he shot it with an R rating in mind, there wasn’t a drastic amount of editing required to make the film PG-13, allowing it to be seen by more audiences.

“Upfront I said, ‘Jason Blum, the movie has to be rated R,’” Wadlow shared with CinemaBlend. “And it’s not. That’s a great example of having to change and kind of go with the flow. I felt that it had to be R, and I thought I shot an R movie, but then when we showed it to an audience we were like, ‘Well, it’s not really that R.’ And just a couple of trims and it was a PG-13.”

Despite there being countless exceptions to the rule, some horror fans fail to embrace a genre film that doesn’t offer an R rating, though it’s unclear exactly what Wadlow’s original cut consisted of. With the film featuring the premise of all fantasies potentially becoming a reality, we can only assume that means a heaping helping of both sex and violence.

“There’ll be a slightly edgier cut that will be available later on,” the filmmaker pointed out. “But the movie works, it’s much more about character and emotion, and it doesn’t matter if a movie’s PG-13 or R – those things come through when you have great actors like we have in our film.”

Fantasy Island lands on Digital HD on April 14th and on Blu-ray and DVD on May 12th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.