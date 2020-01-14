Fantasy Island Reboot Scores PG-13 Rating

Horror fans have a number of exciting projects to look forward to this year, with one of the more unexpected endeavors being Blumhouse Productions’ Fantasy Island adaptation, which has secured a PG-13 rating. The original sitcom of the same name was a relatively lighthearted affair, which was a far cry from anything one would deem “thrilling,” leaving audiences to wonder how this new take on the concept would remain true to the original premise while also injecting a fair share of horrifying elements. As confirmed by the film’s rating, the adaptation won’t be a full-blown gorefest, likely remaining somewhat faithful to the tame source material.

The film earned its PG-13 rating for “violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material, and brief strong language.”

In the film, the Enigmatic Mr. Roarke (played by Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Despite doubts that audiences might have had that the concept could be adapted into a horror film, if any studio were to attempt it, Blumhouse Productions might be the most fitting choice. The studio, founded by Jason Blum, has made a major name for themselves in the genre over the past decade, delivering audiences hits like the Insidious, Sinister, and the Paranormal Activity series early in its history. Beginning in 2014, the studio began to expand its programming to include genre-adjacent fare, such as the Oscar-nominated Whiplash.

One of the more unpredictable films they developed was the live-action adaptation Jem and the Holograms, based on the Jem animated series from the ’80s. While the film was largely a disappointment, it proved that the studio was willing to take risks on unexpected endeavors, paving the way for the upcoming Fantasy Island film.

As their offerings continue to expand, Blum has even considered potentially uniting them into one shared cinematic universe.

“I did. We would like to do that, we’re thinking about it,” Blum revealed at CinePOP last year when asked about franchising. “I probably should have — it would have been easier to do what I thought of it earlier, but we’re thinking about doing it, with some of them, anyway. And it’s something that I’d really like to do.”

Fantasy Island lands in theaters on February 14th.

