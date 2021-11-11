Fatal Attraction Series In The Works For Paramount+

Paramount+ has revealed that a Fatal Attraction series is in the works. Glenn Close and Michael Douglas starred in the original. But, Lizzy Caplan will be one of the leads this time around. Paramount is describing the upcoming show as a reimagining of the popular previous outing. Marriage and infidelity will play a big role along with shifting viewpoints on mental health and coercive control. Close won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Alex. Alexandra Cunningham is on tap to serve as executive producer, writer, and showrunner. Kevin J. Hynes will also help pen this story. Executive producers also include Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. The actor in the role of Dan, previously played by Douglas, has not been revealed yet.

“Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon but has thus far only been told from the male gaze,” Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Plus original scripted series said in a statement. “Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent conversation with Deadline, Glenn Close talked about the prospect of a new series. In her view, the only way to follow up would be to focus on a woman’s point of view.

“Fatal Attraction was a movie that touched a very, very raw nerve between the sexes,” Close explained. “It’s so easy to make people who probably have one mental disorder diagnosis the antagonist, to make them the bad people. And it just feeds into the stigma. But I do think it would be interesting. It would be very upsetting to do it from her point of view.”

“We’ve gone back to Paramount to find out, because they own the title,” she added. “I think they’ve had some things in the works, but I do think it would be interesting to take the exact story basically, and do it from her point of view. I think she’d become a tragic figure, rather than perceived as an evil figure.”

Would you be interested in a Fatal Attraction series? Let us know down in the comments!