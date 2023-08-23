Fathom’s Fright Fest Bringing The Exorcist, The Birds, They Live, and More to Theaters

One of the more exciting horror releases on the horizon is The Exorcist: Believer from director David Gordon Green which is set to be a direct sequel to the debut 1973 film. This isn’t the only thing horror fans have to celebrate this fall, as Fathom Events is bringing back its Fright Fest lineup of horror movies for limited theatrical runs, which includes classics like The Exorcist, The Birds, and Christine, but also will be offering up screenings of lesser-known indie titles. The event will be kicking off on September 3rd and will run all the way through October.

Featured in this year’s event is a pair of classics from horror mastermind John Carpenter, with special anniversary screenings of They Live on September 3rd and September 6th, and Christine on September 10th and 13th — returning to theaters as part of the annual Fathom Fright Fest lineup. Both films include a special message from the legendary director, made exclusively for Fathom Events.

Tickets for the Fathom Fright Fest films are available for purchase via the Fathom Events website. Scroll down to see the complete schedule for Fathom Fright Fest.

They Live 35th Anniversary – September 3rd and September 6th

Fathom celebrates 35 years of this poignant classic from renowned director John Carpenter. They Live stars wrestling icon Roddy Piper as a construction worker with a pair of slick shades that allow him to see evil alien forces controlling humanity through sinister subliminal messages. Keith David and Meg Foster also star. Each screening includes an exclusive introduction by Carpenter, discussing the film’s creation and continued relevancy.

Christine 40th Anniversary – September 10th and September 13th

Then, Carpenter takes on Stephen King as Christine cruises back into theaters for its 40th anniversary. In this killer car classic — directed by Carpenter with a screenplay by Bill Phillips — Keith Gordon stars as high school nerd Arnie, whose deadly devotion to his newly restored Plymouth Fury has dire consequences for those around him. Kelly Preston, Alexandra Paul, and Harry Dean Stanton also star.

Shaky Shivers – September 21st

Fast & Furious franchise favorite Sung Kang makes his big-screen directorial debut in this sidesplitting send-up of ’80s horror. The modern creature feature stars Brooke Markham and Vyvy Nguyen as two friends whose wild night at an abandoned summer camp gets a whole lot weirder when werewolves, zombies, and cultists arrive on the scene. Erin Daniels, Skyler Day, Herschel Sparber, and Jimmy Bellinger also star.

The Exorcist 50th Anniversary – October 1st and October 4th

Linda Blair stars in the head-turning possession hit that changed horror forever, as an innocent child beset by the ultimate evil, with Max Von Sydow and Jason Miller as the priests entrusted to save her. Each screening presents William Friedkin’s Extended Director’s Cut in stunning 4K — with newly restored and remastered picture and sound and featuring footage not previously seen in theaters, including an alternate ending.

House of 1000 Corpses 20th Anniversary – October 8th and October 11th

Four friends embark on a quest to find offbeat tourist traps across the country — bringing them face-to-face with the murderous Firefly clan, whose house of horrors harbors an urban legend that is all too real. Starring Sheri Moon Zombie, Rainn Wilson, Sid Haig, Walton Goggins, Bill Moseley, and Karen Black. Each screening includes an exclusive featurette by writer/director Rob Zombie, providing unique insight into his directorial debut and this cult favorite that almost didn’t see the light of day.

Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls – October 19th

Aspiring occultist Onyx lands the opportunity of a lifetime when he is invited to attend a ritual at the mansion of his hero, Bartok the Great. Plans quickly go awry, however, when Bartok’s true motives are revealed — sending Onyx into a supernatural battle for his very soul. The film is written and directed by viral visionary Andrew Bowser, and features performances by Horror icons Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton.

The Birds 60th Anniversary – October 22nd and October 23rd

Alfred Hitchcock’s avian nightmare soars into cineplexes nationwide for its 60th anniversary, starring Tippi Hedren as a beautiful socialite whose pleasant trip to Bodega Bay takes a turn when the local bird population begins to brutally attack the town’s residents. The film is based on the short story by Daphne Du Maurier, and also stars Rod Taylor, Jessica Tandy, and Suzanne Pleshette. Each screening includes an exclusive introduction by Leonard Maltin, discussing the iconic classic and the legendary filmmaker who helped it take flight.

Fathom Fright Fest kicks off on September 3rd.

