The Last of Us Season 2 Already Dropped Its Best Easter Egg

HBO’s critically acclaimed adaptation of The Last of Us returned with its much-anticipated second season, plunging viewers back into the brutal, fungus-ravaged world five years after the devastating events of the Season 1 finale. The series has been lauded for its faithful recreation of the Naughty Dog games’ core narrative and emotional weight, with co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann consistently demonstrating a willingness to weave in subtle nods and references specifically for fans of the source material. These Easter eggs often enrich the viewing experience, adding layers of detail and rewarding longtime players. The Season 2 premiere, titled “Future Days,” continues this tradition in style, featuring perhaps the most charming and perfectly executed nod to the beloved game franchise yet.

WARNING: Spoilers below for The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 1

In the first episode of The Last of Us Season 2, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and her friend Dina (Isabela Merced) conduct a reconnaissance patrol near their home base of Jackson, Wyoming. Their mission takes an unauthorized detour when they decide to investigate potential Infected activity within the dilapidated Greenplace Market, an abandoned supermarket reclaimed by nature. After dispatching a Clicker, Ellie’s attention is caught by a faded bulletin board displaying photographs of the store’s former “Employee of the Month” winners. Amidst the smiling human faces is one particularly noteworthy honoree: a photograph of a dog, proudly recognized for its outstanding contributions to the Greenplace Market team.

The Employee of the Month Dog Is a Nod to The Last of Us Part II

For viewers unfamiliar with The Last of Us Part II and its puzzles, the dog picture might seem like a quirky, throwaway detail. However, players who have meticulously explored the digital world of the sequel know that the dog Employee of the Month board is lifted directly from an identical location within the game. During a similar patrol sequence early in Part II, players controlling Ellie can explore the same Greenplace Market. Inside, they find the bulletin board and a note left behind by a former employee named Mina. This note reveals the combination to a nearby safe, stating the code is “the date my good boy got Employee of the Month.” By examining the board, players discover the canine champion won the award in July 2013, revealing the safe combination (07-20-13) and rewarding their observation skills with valuable supplies like crafting materials and supplements. The show’s inclusion of the board is a direct, affectionate recreation of this memorable, optional discovery from the game.

Including the dog Employee of the Month demonstrates The Last of Us TV show’s commitment to honoring the small details and moments of environmental storytelling that made the Naughty Dog games so immersive. In The Last of Us Part II, finding the board and solving the connected safe puzzle is a moment of levity and charm amidst the pervasive tension and horror. It’s a small reward for players who take the time to explore thoroughly, offering a glimpse into the mundane, sometimes silly, aspects of the world before it collapsed. By including this specific Easter egg, the HBO series taps into that same feeling, acknowledging a fan-favorite detail.

