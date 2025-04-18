Max Just Started Streaming 2025’s First Great Horror Comedy

Now that we’re into the fourth month of the year, we’re finally starting to see some 2025 theatrical releases make their way through their physical release cycles and land on streaming services. Friday saw one of the first surprise hits of the year hit Max’s lineup, giving the streamer’s subscribers access to an already great horror comedy.
The movie in question is none other than Companion, which was released in theaters at the end of January and was able to make a decent box office splash on a very small budget. Directed by Drew Hancock, and produced by the team behind Barbarian, Companion is a sleek and darkly funny thriller about a group of friends on a weekend getaway that goes awry.
Companion was added to Max on Friday morning, marking one of the first 2025 movies to arrive on a streaming service. It follows other films like One of Them Days and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, which were both added to Netflix.
What’s New on Max?
Companion‘s arrival marks one of the newest films on Max, and certainly one of the most anticipated arrivals of the year so far, but the streamer has also added quite a few titles over the last couple of weeks. Below, you can check out the complete list of titles that were added to Max on April 1st.
A Kind of Murder
A Stolen Life
Aftersun
All I See Is You
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
April in Paris
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Death
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)
Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)
Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Deception
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)
Drinking Buddies
Edge of the City
Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)
Friday
Friday After Next
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)
House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)
I’ll See You in My Dreams
In This Our Life
It’s Love I’m After
Jezebel
Jimmy the Gent
Juarez
June Bride
Kid Galahad
Land of the Lost (2009)
Little Men
Logan
Lucky Me
Lullaby of Broadway
Marked Woman
Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mr. Nobody
Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut
Mr. Skeffington
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)
My Dream is Yours
My Golden Days
Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)
Next Friday
Nobody Walks
Now, Voyager
Old Acquaintance
On Moonlight Bay
Panama Hattie
Parachute Jumper
Payment on Demand
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Romance on the High Seas
Satan Met a Lady
Severance (2007)
Sixteen Candles
Special Agent
Stampede
Station West
Storm Warning
Suspicion
Tea for Two
That Certain Woman
The Biggest Little Farm
The Double
The Old Maid
The Prince
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Star (1952)
The Terminator
The Tree of Life
The West Point Story
The Wild North
The Working Man
Three on a Match
Winter Meeting
Young Man with a Horn
