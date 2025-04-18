Max Just Started Streaming 2025’s First Great Horror Comedy

Now that we’re into the fourth month of the year, we’re finally starting to see some 2025 theatrical releases make their way through their physical release cycles and land on streaming services. Friday saw one of the first surprise hits of the year hit Max’s lineup, giving the streamer’s subscribers access to an already great horror comedy.

The movie in question is none other than Companion, which was released in theaters at the end of January and was able to make a decent box office splash on a very small budget. Directed by Drew Hancock, and produced by the team behind Barbarian, Companion is a sleek and darkly funny thriller about a group of friends on a weekend getaway that goes awry.

Companion was added to Max on Friday morning, marking one of the first 2025 movies to arrive on a streaming service. It follows other films like One of Them Days and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, which were both added to Netflix.

What’s New on Max?

Companion‘s arrival marks one of the newest films on Max, and certainly one of the most anticipated arrivals of the year so far, but the streamer has also added quite a few titles over the last couple of weeks. Below, you can check out the complete list of titles that were added to Max on April 1st.

A Kind of Murder

A Stolen Life

Aftersun

All I See Is You

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

April in Paris

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Death

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)

Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)

Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Deception

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)

Drinking Buddies

Edge of the City

Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)

Friday

Friday After Next

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)

House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)

I’ll See You in My Dreams

In This Our Life

It’s Love I’m After

Jezebel

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

June Bride

Kid Galahad

Land of the Lost (2009)

Little Men

Logan

Lucky Me

Lullaby of Broadway

Marked Woman

Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)

Mr. Nobody

Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut

Mr. Skeffington

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)

My Dream is Yours

My Golden Days

Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)

Next Friday

Nobody Walks

Now, Voyager

Old Acquaintance

On Moonlight Bay

Panama Hattie

Parachute Jumper

Payment on Demand

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Romance on the High Seas

Satan Met a Lady

Severance (2007)

Sixteen Candles

Special Agent

Stampede

Station West

Storm Warning

Suspicion

Tea for Two

That Certain Woman

The Biggest Little Farm

The Double

The Old Maid

The Prince

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex

The Star (1952)

The Terminator

The Tree of Life

The West Point Story

The Wild North

The Working Man

Three on a Match

Winter Meeting

Young Man with a Horn

