Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown Share Photos of the Stranger Things Kids Having Fun on Set

Stranger Things 3 finally hit Netflix this week, and a huge portion of the season takes place in Hawkins, Indiana’s brand new hot spot: the Starcourt Mall. Everyone knows you can’t hit up the mall without passing by a few mannequins, so it’s no surprise to learn some of the show’s cast had a little fun with them on set. The Stranger Things stars have been posting tons of great behind-the-scenes content to social media since the new season dropped, and the latest photos from Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) show just how much fun the young cast seems to have at work.

View this post on Instagram Who is that frozen man?? A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on Jul 6, 2019 at 4:24am PDT

“Who is that frozen man??,” Wolfhard wrote.

As you can see, the image shows Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) perfectly blending in with the mannequins. The photo gets bonus adorable points for Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) snapping photos on his own phone.

Shortly after Wolfhard’s post, Brown followed up with her own version of the photo.

View this post on Instagram who are those frozen women?? A post shared by mills 🐳 (@milliebobbybrown) on Jul 6, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

“Who are those frozen women??,” Brown wrote.

This version shows Brown and Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) posing with the same mannequins, and it’s also adorable!

Many people commented on the posts, loving these behind-the-scenes shenanigans.

“TRUE AMERICAN HEROES,” @strangerthingstv wrote.

“THOSE MANNEQUINS ARE ICONS,” @mrrandyhavens (Mr. Clarke) replied.

“Dustin trying to hide from the Russians,” @mamastevelovescalpurnia joked.

“I thought u guys were mannequins at first,” @_tarek_fawaz added.

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

The new season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.