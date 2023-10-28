Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Opens Big at Worldwide Box Office

Five Nights at Freddy's hit theaters this weekend, and despite also being available to watch on Peacock, the new horror movie is doing pretty well at the box office. According to Deadline, the movie opened to $130 million worldwide after showing in 64 international box office markets. The movie, which is only playing in theaters overseas, is expected to hit $52 million internationally through Sunday while its domestic total has reached $78 million.

Five Nights at Freddy's opening marks the biggest for a horror movie this year and the biggest worldwide debut ever for a Blumhouse film, topping Halloween's $91.8 million in 2018. It also marks the highest opening for a horror film in Chile, Peru, and Uruguay. The movie also had the best opening for a horror movie for Blumhouse in Germany, Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Netherlands, New Zealand, Bolivia, Chile, Central America, Colombia, Uruguay, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Finland, Sweden, and Norway. It was also the biggest opening for a horror film in 2023 in Mexico, Germany, Australia, Argentina, Netherlands, Ukraine, New Zealand, Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

What Is Five Nights at Freddy's About?

You can read a description of the film here: "The story of Five Nights at Freddy's follows Mike, a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. However, Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer, Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare."

What Is Five Nights at Freddy's Rated?

Five Nights at Freddy's has been rated PG-13.

"We knew that some of the fan base would want an R-rated version of this film," director Emma Tammi recently told Forbes. "On the one level, we wanted to be inclusive of the younger audiences and knew we were going to hit the PG-13 rating, but for the audience that also wanted that level of violence, if you will, or at least insinuation of violence, we really wanted to still include elements that felt dark."

"Of course, there are a lot of dark elements to see in the lore, but in terms of some of the kills and everything, it was just all execution dependent. We really wanted to ensure that we were showing the right amount and doing creative things to insinuate what was happening or show what was happening without fully seeing it to still fit in that PG-13 category."

Five Nights at Freddy's is now playing in theaters and is available to stream on Peacock.