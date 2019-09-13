Horror

Friday the 13th, the Full Moon, Supernatural Day and Scooby Doo’s Anniversary Have the Internet Freaked Out

A lot of big events are colliding today, September 13, 2019, and it has the Internet buzzing. That […]

By

A lot of big events are colliding today, September 13, 2019, and it has the Internet buzzing. That list of events includes this being the first Friday the 13th of 2019; a full moon being in the sky; it’s the anointed day to celebrate the TV series Supernatural; and also the 50th anniversary of Scooby-Doo.

Well, cosmic coincidence is a fun and cool thing to marvel over, but when things begin to sync up too well, it makes people superstitious. As you can see below people are a bit freaked that today represents a cosmic convergence that has ominous portents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It BEGINS.

Remember this serene scene, as it’s probably the most chill that this full moon Friday the 13th is going to be, all day. 

We’re Not Ready

A lot of people are woefully unprepared for all the madness that this cosmic cluster**** could bring. 

30-Year Opportunity

This may be the final convergence of Friday the 13th and the full moon that an entire generation of Americans get to see for the rest of their lifetime. 

It’s Going to Go Down

The world is preparing for some truly bizarre headlines on Saturday, September 14th. And they likely won’t be disappointed. 

A Little Stitious

Even people who claim to *not* be swayed by strange coincidence are feeling at least a little more willing to believe today. 

NOTE: Reports that Rihanna is pregnant have already been debunked.  

Class Is Out of Order

If you are indeed in charge of a classroom on this day… ???

The Scooby Factor

Funny enough, it’s the anniversary of Scooby Doo, Where Are You? that seems to be freaking people out the most… 

Power-Up

Where some people see fear in this cosmic convergence, others see it as a source of supernatural strength. 

Embracing the Supernatural

Not to leave anyone out: today is also a day celebrating the TV show Supernatural, which is a perfect representative of everything spooky about Friday the 13th and/or a full moon. The fact that Supernatural also had a recent Scooby Doo crossover only strengthens the ties that bind this cosmic event together. 

The Full List

This is everything you need to acknowledge and/or pay homage to today – if you hope to make to the 14th health, harmony and life. You’ve been warned. 

Let us know you Friday the 13th plans in the comments! 

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts