Friday the 13th, the Full Moon, Supernatural Day and Scooby Doo’s Anniversary Have the Internet Freaked Out

A lot of big events are colliding today, September 13, 2019, and it has the Internet buzzing. That list of events includes this being the first Friday the 13th of 2019; a full moon being in the sky; it’s the anointed day to celebrate the TV series Supernatural; and also the 50th anniversary of Scooby-Doo.

Well, cosmic coincidence is a fun and cool thing to marvel over, but when things begin to sync up too well, it makes people superstitious. As you can see below people are a bit freaked that today represents a cosmic convergence that has ominous portents.

It BEGINS.

Good Friday the 13th morning to you….. AND a full moon! All the lunatics will be in fine form today, It’s only 5:00am and I can’t wait to get to work (NOT!) 🤪 pic.twitter.com/qHxJwSqrjS — Jeanne LH 🏳️‍🌈 ⚔️ 🎩 (@RalphiePAL) September 13, 2019

Remember this serene scene, as it’s probably the most chill that this full moon Friday the 13th is going to be, all day.

We’re Not Ready

Oh it’s a full moon tonight, on Friday the 13th… pic.twitter.com/goeGKRAtKv — ASOS (@ASOS) September 13, 2019

A lot of people are woefully unprepared for all the madness that this cosmic cluster**** could bring.

30-Year Opportunity

There’s a full moon on this Friday the 13th for most of the U.S. The next one isn’t for another 30 years https://t.co/lpeCKSa1Al pic.twitter.com/GjINoQyxGj — TIME (@TIME) September 13, 2019

This may be the final convergence of Friday the 13th and the full moon that an entire generation of Americans get to see for the rest of their lifetime.

It’s Going to Go Down

Today is Friday the 13th with a full moon, so I’m sure it will be a slow news day. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) September 13, 2019

The world is preparing for some truly bizarre headlines on Saturday, September 14th. And they likely won’t be disappointed.

A Little Stitious

Friday the 13th

Full Moon

Rihanna is pregnant

and someone used all the toilet paper pic.twitter.com/C6pmSWrnVX — Matt (@Startedtweetin) September 13, 2019

Even people who claim to *not* be swayed by strange coincidence are feeling at least a little more willing to believe today.

NOTE: Reports that Rihanna is pregnant have already been debunked.

Class Is Out of Order

To all my fellow teachers:



On this full moon Friday the 13th, my prayers are with you… pic.twitter.com/aGzM6ItX1n — Mrs. Math Teacher (@MrsMathTeachr) September 13, 2019

If you are indeed in charge of a classroom on this day… ???

The Scooby Factor

Today is Friday the 13th, there will be a full moon, and it’s also the 50th anniversary of Scooby Doo. Triple spooky. — That Reese’s Guy (@AndrewAthias) September 13, 2019

Buckle up: It’s a Friday the 13th, there’s a full moon tonight. It’s a harvest moon… not sure what means tbh. And ‘Scooby Doo Where Are You’ premiered 50 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/umNc0aXi7v — K. Renae P. (@KRenaeP) September 13, 2019

Funny enough, it’s the anniversary of Scooby Doo, Where Are You? that seems to be freaking people out the most…

Power-Up

Today is the most powerful day in the universe, it’s Friday the 13th, a full moon, AND Scooby Doo’s 50th anniversary — calista! (@calistagif) September 13, 2019

Where some people see fear in this cosmic convergence, others see it as a source of supernatural strength.

Embracing the Supernatural

So wait:



It’s Friday the 13th#SupernaturalDay



A full moon



And the 50th Anniversary of Scooby-doo?



Wow. https://t.co/DQX9st43Oq pic.twitter.com/AyJMudOUGS — 🍂🍁🌖Cat Dean 🕓 (@Pathryn34) September 13, 2019

Not to leave anyone out: today is also a day celebrating the TV show Supernatural, which is a perfect representative of everything spooky about Friday the 13th and/or a full moon. The fact that Supernatural also had a recent Scooby Doo crossover only strengthens the ties that bind this cosmic event together.

The Full List

Hello today is

– Friday the 13th

– A full moon

– Supernatural day

– The 50th anniversary of Scooby Doo and somehow the day when Scoobynatural is scheduled for the #SPNSummer2019 rewatch (which I didn’t plan at all)



Then universe is in alignment. Today is our day. — Alana King (@_KingBooks_) September 13, 2019

This is everything you need to acknowledge and/or pay homage to today – if you hope to make to the 14th health, harmony and life. You’ve been warned.

Let us know you Friday the 13th plans in the comments!