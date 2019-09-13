Friday the 13th, the Full Moon, Supernatural Day and Scooby Doo’s Anniversary Have the Internet Freaked Out

A lot of big events are colliding today, September 13, 2019, and it has the Internet buzzing. That list of events includes this being the first Friday the 13th of 2019; a full moon being in the sky; it’s the anointed day to celebrate the TV series Supernatural; and also the 50th anniversary of Scooby-Doo.
Well, cosmic coincidence is a fun and cool thing to marvel over, but when things begin to sync up too well, it makes people superstitious. As you can see below people are a bit freaked that today represents a cosmic convergence that has ominous portents.
It BEGINS.
Good Friday the 13th morning to you….. AND a full moon! All the lunatics will be in fine form today, It’s only 5:00am and I can’t wait to get to work (NOT!) 🤪 pic.twitter.com/qHxJwSqrjS— Jeanne LH 🏳️🌈 ⚔️ 🎩 (@RalphiePAL) September 13, 2019
Remember this serene scene, as it’s probably the most chill that this full moon Friday the 13th is going to be, all day.
We’re Not Ready
Oh it’s a full moon tonight, on Friday the 13th… pic.twitter.com/goeGKRAtKv— ASOS (@ASOS) September 13, 2019
A lot of people are woefully unprepared for all the madness that this cosmic cluster**** could bring.
30-Year Opportunity
There’s a full moon on this Friday the 13th for most of the U.S. The next one isn’t for another 30 years https://t.co/lpeCKSa1Al pic.twitter.com/GjINoQyxGj— TIME (@TIME) September 13, 2019
This may be the final convergence of Friday the 13th and the full moon that an entire generation of Americans get to see for the rest of their lifetime.
It’s Going to Go Down
Today is Friday the 13th with a full moon, so I’m sure it will be a slow news day.— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) September 13, 2019
The world is preparing for some truly bizarre headlines on Saturday, September 14th. And they likely won’t be disappointed.
A Little Stitious
Friday the 13th— Matt (@Startedtweetin) September 13, 2019
Full Moon
Rihanna is pregnant
pic.twitter.com/C6pmSWrnVX
Even people who claim to *not* be swayed by strange coincidence are feeling at least a little more willing to believe today.
NOTE: Reports that Rihanna is pregnant have already been debunked.
Class Is Out of Order
To all my fellow teachers:— Mrs. Math Teacher (@MrsMathTeachr) September 13, 2019
On this full moon Friday the 13th, my prayers are with you… pic.twitter.com/aGzM6ItX1n
If you are indeed in charge of a classroom on this day… ???
The Scooby Factor
Today is Friday the 13th, there will be a full moon, and it’s also the 50th anniversary of Scooby Doo. Triple spooky.— That Reese’s Guy (@AndrewAthias) September 13, 2019
Buckle up: It’s a Friday the 13th, there’s a full moon tonight. It’s a harvest moon… not sure what means tbh. And ‘Scooby Doo Where Are You’ premiered 50 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/umNc0aXi7v— K. Renae P. (@KRenaeP) September 13, 2019
Funny enough, it’s the anniversary of Scooby Doo, Where Are You? that seems to be freaking people out the most…
Power-Up
Today is the most powerful day in the universe, it’s Friday the 13th, a full moon, AND Scooby Doo’s 50th anniversary— calista! (@calistagif) September 13, 2019
Where some people see fear in this cosmic convergence, others see it as a source of supernatural strength.
Embracing the Supernatural
So wait:— 🍂🍁🌖Cat Dean 🕓 (@Pathryn34) September 13, 2019
It’s Friday the 13th#SupernaturalDay
A full moon
And the 50th Anniversary of Scooby-doo?
Wow. https://t.co/DQX9st43Oq pic.twitter.com/AyJMudOUGS
Not to leave anyone out: today is also a day celebrating the TV show Supernatural, which is a perfect representative of everything spooky about Friday the 13th and/or a full moon. The fact that Supernatural also had a recent Scooby Doo crossover only strengthens the ties that bind this cosmic event together.
The Full List
Hello today is— Alana King (@_KingBooks_) September 13, 2019
– Friday the 13th
– A full moon
– Supernatural day
– The 50th anniversary of Scooby Doo and somehow the day when Scoobynatural is scheduled for the #SPNSummer2019 rewatch (which I didn’t plan at all)
Then universe is in alignment. Today is our day.
This is everything you need to acknowledge and/or pay homage to today – if you hope to make to the 14th health, harmony and life. You’ve been warned.
Let us know you Friday the 13th plans in the comments!