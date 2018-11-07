‘Get Out’ Producer Says There Will Be No Sequel Without Jordan Peele

Last year’s Get Out was one of the biggest financial and critical successes in the horror genre, which often results in audiences wondering if a sequel could come together. Producer Jason Blum is interested in bringing the sequel to life, but only if writer/director Jordan Peele is also on board with creating the follow-up film.

“The only way I would work is if Jordan Peele came up with an idea,” Blum shared with Variety. “There’s no other way there could be a sequel to Get Out because it would stain the quality of the first movie. The only way I would touch it is if the person who created it wanted to. And I’m not going to encourage or discourage him, I have not and would not put pressure on him to do it again. It would have to totally come from him.”

Making Get Out‘s many accomplishments all the more impressive was that the film was Peele’s directorial debut, alerting viewers that he was one of the most promising new directors in any genre. Peele scored a number of accolades for the film’s achievements, most notably being his Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

In the film, when a young African-American man visits his white girlfriend’s family estate, he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation. Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams, Girls), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Catherine Keener, Captain Phillips) and Dean (Bradley Whitford, The Cabin in the Woods). At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

The film wrapped up many of the narrative’s threads, making a sequel seem both unlikely and unnecessary. However, given the unique way in which the film depicted racism in America, a follow-up film could offer Peele new opportunities to shed light on these cultural issues.

Earlier this year, Blum claimed that the filmmaker might have begun mulling over possible avenues a sequel could explore.

“If Jordan wants to do a sequel, I’ll do it in a second, but it has to come from Jordan Peele,” Blum admitted to Variety last summer. “I think he’s flirting with the idea.”

