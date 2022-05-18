Discovery+ and Travel Channel Announce Full Slate of Paranormal and True Horror Shows

✖

Fans of the supernatural and paranormal have learned over the years that Travel Channel is a go-to destination for all manner of programs diving deep into the world of the unknown, which also extends to the streaming service discovery+, a service that brings together exciting offerings from even more networks. As we head into the summer months, some viewers might be looking for some fun in the sun, though others will likely want to unwind by diving deep into the dark and the macabre, thanks to programs like Ghost Adventures, Portals to Hell, or UFO Witness. Luckily, Travel Channel and discovery+ have got you covered, no matter what your preferred programs of choice might be, with new seasons and specials arriving on both platforms over the rest of the year, a tease of which you can get below.

Per press release, "Travel Channel and discovery+ have put a stake in the ground (and possibly a vampire's heart) to claim the title of the definitive homes for paranormal and horror content. As the superior creators of this genre, the streaming service and network announce today a full slate of new series, specials, and seasons of the most terrifying television with the buzziest and most prolific talent in the business. A development deal with paranormal investigator Zak Bagans, multiple projects from master of horror Eli Roth and paranormal investigator Jack Osbourne, and a new show starring global pop superstar Kesha anchor the schedule with series and specials debuting throughout 2022. And our party shifts into high gear in the fall, when the fifth annual Ghostober celebration kicks off with spooky, scary programs that even bleed into our sister networks.

"Bringing the creepies all year long is what fans of Travel Channel and discovery+ expect, and this summer will surely not disappoint. The enduring franchise Ghost Adventures returns for more terrifying lockdowns with paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley. The supernatural has long interested Grammy-nominated global pop superstar Kesha, and in her new exclusive series for discovery+, Conjuring Kesha, she brings along some of her famous friends on a personal journey to uncover the unknown. Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers go for round two of Fright Club, where they elevate the chills and cheers with the craziest paranormal videos they can find. And Jack Osborne's Night of Terror features two new installments -- first Osbourne goes in search of the elusive Bigfoot with his friend Jason Mewes and later looks for aliens with Mewes and Jamie Kennedy. Both comedy and scares ensue.

"The ultimate Halloween celebrations return with the fifth annual Ghostober programming event featuring frightening premieres every night of the week, all month long. All the stars of paranormal combine in one monstrous month of mayhem -- from Zak Bagans and the crew in their annual Ghost Adventures Halloween special and new, surprising editions of discovery+'s Shock Docs franchise to new seasons of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, Destination Fear, and, of course, Ghost Hunters with Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti.

"Finally, discovery+ and Travel Channel will not take a calming breath, because the thrills will continue throughout 2022-2023 with more returning fan favorites. Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back on the paranormal case in a new season of The Dead Files. Real-life hauntings get retold by the master of horror in the second season of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life. Eli Roth and Zak Bagans join forces again in the second season of The Haunted Museum. And our intrepid team is currently back in the field searching for everyone's favorite cryptid in season four of Expedition Bigfoot.

"Fans of the genre are also binging on podcasts including Urban Legends with the Ghost Brothers and a companion show to the hit series A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth. Upcoming companion podcasts will include The Dead Files, Mysteries at the Museum, and The Alaska Triangle."

"Travel Channel and discovery+ have tapped into what paranormal and horror fans love the most -- a huge slate of brand-new content from some of their favorite stars of the genre," says Matthew Butler, group senior vice president, Travel Channel and paranormal streaming content. "Our fans are true believers, and they can't get enough of this type of entertainment that brings the chills and thrills, whether it's on television or streaming into their homes."

Check out what's coming to Travel Channel and discovery+ in the coming months:

New Series

Conjuring Kesha

Global pop superstar Kesha has a deep passion for all things supernatural and has spent most of her life searching for answers to the world's biggest mysteries. Now she is expanding on her fascination with the unknown in a cinematic, hands-on paranormal series chock full of mysterious adventures. Follow Kesha and some of her celebrity friends on a cosmic exploration of the afterlife, as they travel to mind-blowing haunted locations and search for all things unexplainable.



Ghosts of Devil's Perch

Butte, Montana, is gripped by a terrifying supernatural uprising. To restore order, the mayor and sheriff enlist the help of paranormal investigators Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza, and K.D. Stafford to stop the wave of unnatural occurrences plaguing the historic mining town.



New Specials

Ghost Adventures – Halloween Special (working title)

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures Crew -- Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley -- embark on a special spooky two-hour investigation to kick off the Halloween season. After piecing together the location's haunted history, the team investigates using the latest scientific gadgets and technology in an effort to obtain physical evidence of the paranormal and uncover the truth behind the haunting.



Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Bigfoot

For years, Jack Osbourne and his friend, actor Jay Mewes, have been curious about the existence of the legendary creature known as Sasquatch, Yeti, or most commonly, Bigfoot. Now, they're venturing into a remote region of northern Idaho, the site of the most reported Bigfoot sightings over the last half-century, to figure out for themselves if Bigfoot is truly an undiscovered creature of North America's wilderness or simply an age-old legend run wild.



Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: UFOs

Jack Osbourne brings his friends, actors Jay Mewes and Jamie Kennedy, to the edge of the unknown in search of the truth behind UFOs. Utah's Uinta Basin has been shrouded in mysteries for centuries, with stories of otherworldly visitors dating back to ancient times. In recent years, even stranger sightings have been reported and captured. Osbourne, Mewes, and Kennedy embark on an unflinching investigation to figure out if these phenomena are connected and why this strange activity is concentrated in the Uinta Basin.

Shock Docs: Michigan Hell House

It is the greatest paranormal story the public has never heard. From 1974 to 1975, in the small farming town of Merrill, Michigan, the Pomeraning family was tormented by relentless poltergeist activity inside their home. They even battled deadly spontaneous combustion erupting inside the house. Paranormal investigator Steve Shippy, with the help of psychic medium Cindy Kaza, will attempt to find the truth about the evil force that seemed to curse this home and family -- an evil that still lives there to this day.

Returning Series

The Dead Files

Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back on the paranormal case. Utilizing his detective skills, DiSchiavi interviews witnesses and experts and researches the history and facts behind each haunted location. Allan, a physical medium that sees and communicates with the dead, assesses the property to identify what underlying entities reside there. Keeping their findings hidden from each other, the team avoids all contact with one another -- coming together only at the very end to reveal their shocking discoveries to the property owners, and each other.

Destination Fear

Fear-chasing foursome -- brother and sister duo Dakota Laden and Chelsea Laden and best friends Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder -- hit the haunted back roads of America, spending the night inside the nation's scariest places. This season, the team drives deeper into their paranormal exploration, using new tactics and experiments to unlock dark secrets and bring them closer to the grim truths behind the hauntings. The journey will test their mental, emotional and physical strength to the extreme.



Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life

From master of horror Eli Roth, this chilling series shares the shocking stories of real-life hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them. Equal parts terrifying and evocative, every hour-long episode will expose viewers to the real-life stories of survivors who have been dragged through hell and back and now struggle to rebuild their shattered lives.



Expedition Bigfoot

An elite team of investigators -- acclaimed primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor and Bigfoot researchers Bryce Johnson, Ronny LeBlanc, and Russell Acord -- journey deep into the unforgiving North American wilderness attempting to encounter the elusive beast. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, eyewitness testimony, and decades of experience, they have a unified goal – to uncover the most convincing evidence and prove once and for all that Bigfoot is real.



Fright Club

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers -- Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey, and Juwan Mass -- are back with their hilarious and spooky competition to creep each other out with the craziest, most mind-blowing paranormal videos they can find. They'll talk with the witnesses who captured the footage and get insight from other experts before voting on each episode's "nightmare" clip. This season, a slate of actors, comedians, and an Olympian join the party to share videos, insight, and their own paranormal stories.

Ghost Adventures

Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley continue their travels to haunted destinations where they meet with locals, eyewitnesses, and experts in an attempt to piece together the haunted history of each site. They then begin their "lockdown" investigation, using the latest scientific gadgets and technology in an effort to obtain physical evidence of the paranormal and uncover the truth behind each haunted mystery.



Ghost Brothers: Lights Out

The Ghost Brothers -- Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey -- flip the switch on paranormal lore by shining their own light on its darkest secrets. The dopest brothers on camera hunting ghosts, these candid and unorthodox paranormal investigators explore iconic haunted hotspots to find out if the legends are really true and if these places are still plagued by the horror of the events that occurred there. They are ready to expose the haunted holdouts hanging around these locations with unconventional experiments.

Ghost Hunters

The renowned TAPS team returns to the paranormal show that started it all. Original Ghost Hunters members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, revisit their most chilling cases and investigate disturbing new hauntings. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, their proven methodology, and special guest investigators, TAPS tackle disturbing paranormal activity head-on, leaving no stone unturned to reach the dead among the living.



The Haunted Museum

Produced by Zak Bagans in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth, this horror film anthology series presents frightening and hellish tales inspired by the spooky relics on display in Zak Bagans' Las Vegas museum. Bagans, a devoted collector of the macabre, is opening his museum vaults and sharing the secrets and stories behind a curated selection of his most prized haunted artifacts through scripted shorts produced by Roth and his accredited team, and with featured commentary from Bagans.



UFO Witness

Since the U.S. government released information on its decades of evidence on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) earlier this year, reports of sightings and accounts have only increased. UFO expert and former federal criminal investigator Ben Hansen is joining forces with UFO researcher and journalist Melissa Tittl to uncover the dark secrets surrounding the unidentifiable objects in our skies.



Stay tuned for details on paranormal programming on Travel Channel and discovery+.

