Ghost Nation Season 2 Gets Premiere Date

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango became seminal figures in the world of paranormal investigations with their SYFY series Ghost Hunters, with the trio bringing not only their debunking skills and research methods to their Travel Channel series Ghost Nation, but also their entertaining personal dynamic. The second season is set to premiere with a two-hour installment on Wednesday, April 22nd at 8 p.m. ET, while future episodes will continue on subsequent Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. As compared to a number of other paranormal investigation series, which aim to deliver a terrifying viewing experience, Ghost Nation instead hopes to debunk reports of hauntings and offer insight into what could potentially be causing what appears to be supernatural occurrences, informing home-owners that there aren’t sinister forces behind every bump in the night they hear.

Per press release, “This season’s locations have bigger mysteries, are more chilling, and have never been investigated on television. Not only will the team be helping distraught homeowners, they’re also bringing their skills to an abandoned prison complex and a menacing tattoo parlor. And this time, they are calling in an old friend for some help. Paranormal investigator Shari DeBenedetti joins the investigations to keep a close eye on the monitors, reviewing footage on the hunt for all things paranormal.

“On all investigations, collecting evidence is just the beginning. The team isn’t just parachuting in to conduct a cursory review of the case. With the help of their local contacts, they’re going to embed themselves in the community, conducting multi-day investigations in an effort to track down the true source of these hauntings and restore peace to the living.

“Under the United Paranormal Research Organization (UPRO) banner, it isn’t only Hawes, Gonsalves and Tango facing off against an unseen entity. Local paranormal groups, sometimes even the homeowners themselves, will join the team as they employ new devices and techniques for confronting and questioning spirits. They’ll do whatever it takes to entice the ghost into telling its story and stop at nothing to get to the bottom of the paranormal phenomena. New locations this season include: Louisburg, North Carolina; Warwick, New York; Waynesville, Ohio; Biglerville, Pennsylvania, and Blair, South Carolina.”

“After 15 years of hunting ghosts, we know that finding evidence of paranormal activity won’t be enough to solve these problems entirely,” Hawes shared in a statement. “We need to get to the source of the disturbance to bring these families much-needed peace, or else innocent people will continue to suffer. Since these are high-stakes personal cases, fans will see double the evidence and double the scares – all season long.”

Tune in to the season premiere of Ghost Nation on Wednesday, April 22nd at 8 p.m. ET.

