Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Release Date Confirmed

Earlier this week it was first revealed that the trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the next film in the hit franchise, will make its debut sometime soon. Since then we’ve had a variety of other news confirmed about the film, like the official title and even the official synopsis for the sequel (which confirms that it exists in the same universe as the two original movies and not the universe of Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot). Now the fog has cleared about that trailer, and Sony Pictures has confirmed when it will be released online.

In an official first look at the upcoming film, Vanity Fair has revealed that the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer will official arrive on Monday from Sony. So strap on your proton packs and prepare for the inevitable return of a green Class 5 full-roaming vapor. Ahead of the trailer, plenty of other details have been released to hold fans over, like the first photos from the film and even the teaser poster. The official synopsis for the new film reads:

“From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.”

The single mom and kids referenced in the film will be played by Fargo’s Carrie Coon as Callie, plus McKenna Grace (Annabelle Comes Home) as Phoebe, plus Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Trevor. Also set to appear in the film is Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, starring as Mr. Grooberson, a science teacher that befriends the two kids. Original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson) are set to reprise their roles alongside Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver, though in what capacity remains to be seen.

Even the return of the original characters seemed like they were originally supposed to be surprise announcements, but of course fan enthusiasm got the better of more or less everyone, and by the time the film was in production, both Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts had talked about their planned returns.

The reunion element seems like a logical progression of the brand — Paul Feig’s film was a full reboot, but still made room for cameo roles of original series actors as new characters, and that didn’t fly with hardcore fans — but coming on the heels of Terminator: Dark Fate, it feels a lot less like a sure thing than it might have back when fans first saw the tarp blowing off that old, repurposed ambulance.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to debut in theaters on July 10, 2020.