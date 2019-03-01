‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Eyes Carrie Coon and ‘Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard to Star

Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters movie feels like it came out of nowhere into reality, and now the film is in talks to cast Stranger’s Things‘ Finn Wolfhard and Widow’s Carrie Coon.

Plot details are scarce at the moment, but sources are saying that the film will focus on a single mom and her family. At the moment, it is expected for Wolfhard to play the son and Coon to play the mother (via Variety). As for how they are related to the Ghostbusters, that isn’t known, hopefully, we’ll learn more soon.

Evidently, Wolfhard’s audition blew executives and Reitman away, so we imagine we’ll be seeing a lot of him in the movie. Wolfhard has been featured in both seasons of Netflix’s Stranger Things and recently wrapped season 3 of the show, while Coon recently starred in Widows and The Sinner.

The mysterious Ghostbusters sequel surprised many fans when it was announced, and Reitman recently explained that the film is going to be a love letter to the franchise.

“This is going to be a love letter to Ghostbusters,” Reitman said on Bill Burr’s Monday Morning podcast. “I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first Ghostbusters fan. I was like seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow Ghostbusters fans.”

The film is going to pretty much ignore that the 2016 film happened, which caused some stir amongst fans of that project, but after the box office reception to that film, a sequel was a longshot.

Ghostbusters is slated to hit theaters on July 10th, 2020.

