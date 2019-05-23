Dan Aykroyd Teases New Ghostbusters Details, Promises It’s “Quite Scary”

Earlier this year, Ghostbusters fans were given quite a surprise when a new sequel film was announced — and it sounds like one of the franchise’s original stars has quite a bit of praise for it. In a recent interview 660 City News, Dan Aykroyd spoke about the upcoming Jason Reitman-directed sequel, which is expected to be a continuation of the original few films. As Aykroyd teased, the film will be “so different” from its predecessors and will confront modern issues in a “warm, heartfelt, and… quite scary” way.

“Ivan Reitman’s son Jason has written a beautiful script, I can’t say too much about it but it’s going to get made and hopefully there’ll be some familiar faces,” Aykroyd revealed. “It’s so different from even the first and second (film). This just takes it to a new generation and a new direction that is so warm, heartfelt and indeed, quite scary when you confront some of the issues that are being discussed.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no telling exactly what this entails, although the notion of legacy is expected to play some sort of role in the new film. The cast will include Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace, who are believed to be playing a mother and her two children.

The film, which will be directed by Jason Reitman, was initially met with a bit of scrutiny when it was initially announced, as many had worried that it would be trying to overshadow 2016’s female-led Ghostbusters movie. As Reitman has later reassured, that isn’t going to be the case.

“I have nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016.” Reitman tweeted in February of this year. “They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie!”

“I’m for anybody who’s making movies.” Melissa McCarthy, who starred in the 2016 film, said in a recent interview. “I talked to Jason about it, he’s just always had this idea, and his goes back to the world where the guys did exist and I’m like, ‘I want to see that,’ I’m all for it. I say like, ‘Tell the story.’ I think there’s a million stories to be told. He’s a really, really good filmmaker and a really good storyteller, so I will be there buying my ticket. I’m all for it.”

Are you excited to see what the new Ghostbusters film has in store? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ghostbusters is slated to hit theaters on July 10, 2020.