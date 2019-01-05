‘Glass’ to Screen Early at Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse will screen Glass early for fans as part of its special M. Night Shyamalanathon event.

The M. Night Shyamalanathon is a three-film marathon. Fans will watch Unbreakable, followed by its secret sequel Split. They’ll then cap off the night with an early screening of Glass, which the final installment of the Eastrail 177 Trilogy.

The event will also feature a live Q&A with director M. Night Shyamalan broadcasting from Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn.

Here’s the synopsis for Glass:

M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Directed by Shyamalan, the film stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard reprising their roles from Unbreakable, James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy reprising roles from Split, with Sarah Paulson and Adam David Thompson.

The film is said to take place just two weeks after the events of Split, with McAvoy performing 20 of Crumb’s different personalities. The film will also feature unused footage shot during the filming of Unbreakable.

Shyamalan confirmed that he intends Glass to be the final film in the Unbreakable saga.

“I don’t want to relive stuff and I don’t want to be an opportunist, that’s not the relationship that I have with the audience, that I aspire to,” Shyamalan said. “My aspiration is they know they’re going to get an original thriller every single time. That’s where my tastes go, so I’m going to say no [to another movie] right now.”

While Glass is the culmination of the story that Shyamalan began in Unbreakable, he intends for the film to be enjoyable newcomers as well.

“I said to [rights owners] Disney and Universal, ‘Pretend there’s no previous movies and I came to you and I said that I want to make a movie about a hospital that treats people who believe they’re superheroes and three of their patients escape’,” Shyamalan explained. “‘I want to make you that movie, will you make that movie? Oh and by the way, it stars Bruce Willis, Sam Jackson, James McAvoy, and Sarah Paulson. Will you make that movie?’ Yes, you’ll make that movie… Person XYZ who hasn’t seen the other two will come to see that.”

Glass opens in theaters on January 18th.