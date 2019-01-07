‘Glass’: Samuel L. Jackson Sets the Stage in Exclusive New Clip

This month, M. Night Shyamalan‘s Glass will arrive in theaters, completing the secret trilogy that the filmmaker began with Unbreakable back in 2000, and continued with Split in 2017. With this new film, the characters of both films will finally come together, and we’ve got an idea as to what these partnerships will look like.

In this new exclusive clip from Glass, which you can watch in the video above, Samuel L. Jackson‘s Mr. Glass sits down to talk with Patricia, one of the many alternate personalities played by James McAvoy. She’s clearly skeptical about the promises that he has made, but the evil mastermind knows exactly what to say to calm her nerves.

“Everything extraordinary can be explained away, and yet, it is true,” Glass begins. “I think deep down you know this. Everything we will see and do will have a basis in science. But it will have limits, this is the real world not a cartoon. And yet, some of us don’t die from bullets. Some of us can still bend steel. That is not a fantasy.”

With just a couple of weeks until the release of Glass, the film’s marketing is at an all-time high. In addition to the several trailers, TV spots, and clips, Universal has also started an online quiz to get fans in on the action.

If you head to GlassHeroVillain.com, you can take a quiz to get sorted into the two kinds of people in the world of Elijah Price – Heroes and villains. When you first arrive on the homepage, Sarah Paulson‘s character, Dr. Ellie Staple, will give you a very brief video introduction. From there, you’ll hit next and being answering the questions.

There are only a few questions to answer, and afterward, you’ll be told whether you’re a hero or a villain. Go ahead and give it a try and let us know how you did!

M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass is set to hit theaters on January 18th.